SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Steeped in history and culture (1/5) 充滿歷史文化（一）

A: I once knew an old man who said he used to work on the railroad. He told me he once overdosed on tea. He said his skin had turned orange from the tannin.

B: I’ve heard that drinking too much tea can lead to restlessness, difficulty sleeping and feeling anxious or jittery. I’ve never heard of skin changing color because of it, though.

A: Apparently, his job was to go from station to station to check that the paperwork was in order. He might visit 12 stations in one day. At each station, someone would offer him a cuppa. He would never turn it down.

Tea leaves in Rueili Village in Chiayi County in this undated photograph. 嘉義縣瑞里村的茶葉。拍攝日期不詳。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Tea has many beneficial properties but, as in all things, moderation is the best policy. I think in this case, though, you might have been a little gullible. He must have seen you coming.

A: 我以前認識一個老先生，說他以前在鐵路局上班。他說有一次他茶喝太多了，茶裡的單寧酸就讓他的皮膚變橘色了。

B: 我聽說喝太多茶會讓人焦躁、睡不著覺、覺得焦慮或是緊張兮兮，可是我從來沒聽過還會讓皮膚變色。

A: 他是這樣跟我說的沒錯，他的工作是到每一個車站去檢查文書。他可能一天會到十二個車站去，每個車站都會有人請他喝杯茶，他是來者不拒。

B: 茶有很多有益的成份，但是就像所有的東西一樣，適量就好。可是我覺得就這件事來說，你有點好騙。他一定是看你容易上當。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

