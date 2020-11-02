Who elects the US president? Electoral college explained 美國總統大選之「選舉人團」制度

The US presidential election is scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 3. Unlike a direct election, as is used in Taiwan, the US runs an indirect election system called Electoral College.

When Americans cast their ballots for the US president, they are actually voting for a representative of that candidate’s party known as an elector. There are 538 electors who then vote for the president on behalf of the people in their state.

Each state is assigned a certain number of these electoral votes, based on the number of congressional districts they have, plus two additional votes representing the state’s Senate seats. Washington DC is also assigned three electoral votes, despite having no voting representation in Congress. A majority of 270 of these votes is needed to win the presidency.

North Carolina Electoral College representatives sign the Certificates of Vote in the State Capitol building in Raleigh, North Carolina, US, Dec. 19, 2016. 美國北卡羅萊納州之選舉人團代表，在州議會大廈中簽署投票證書。二零一六年十二月十九日攝於北卡羅萊納州羅利市。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

The electoral college nearly always operates with a winner-takes-all system, in which the candidate with the highest number of votes in a state claims all of that state’s electoral votes. For example, in 2016, US President Donald Trump beat Hillary Rodham Clinton in Florida by a margin of just 2.2 percent, but that meant he claimed all 29 of Florida’s crucial electoral votes.

Such small margins in a handful of key swing states meant that, regardless of Clinton’s national vote lead, Trump was able to clinch victory in several swing states and therefore win more electoral college votes.

US presidential candidate Joseph Biden could face the same hurdle this time, meaning that he will need to focus his attention on a handful of battleground states to win the presidency.

On Dec. 14, the electors meet in each state and cast their ballots for president and vice president. On Jan. 6 next year, the electoral votes will be counted, and the result will be announced officially, following by the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

(The Guardian, with staff writer)

美國總統選舉將於明日，也就是十一月三日舉行。不同於台灣的直選，美國是以「選舉人團」制度實施間接選舉。

美國人在總統選舉投票時，所選的實際上是代表政黨的「選舉人」。全美國將選出五百三十八名選舉人，來代表所屬州之人民投票選總統。

每州選舉人票之數量，是根據該州之國會選區數量來分配，再加上兩張──代表該州之參議院席位〔各州參議員皆為二席〕。華盛頓特區雖然在國會中沒有投票代表，但也分配到三張選舉人票。要獲得兩百七十張選舉人票才能過半數、當選總統。

選舉人團幾乎總是採用「贏者全拿」的制度運作，在該制度中，一個州中票數最高的候選人將獲得該州所有的選舉人票。例如在二○一六年，唐納‧川普在佛羅里達州僅以百分之二點二的差距擊敗了希拉蕊‧柯林頓，但這也表示川普獲得了關鍵的佛羅里達州全部共二十九張的選舉人票。

在少數幾個關鍵的「搖擺州」〔沒有一個候選人或政黨有壓倒性支持以取得選舉人票的州〕中，如此微小的差距表示，儘管柯林頓在全國普選中獲得較多票數，但川普憑藉在幾個搖擺州中所取得的勝利，而能贏得更多的選舉人票。

喬‧拜登在這次選舉中也可能面臨同樣的障礙，這意味著他需要將注意力集中在少數戰場上才能贏得總統職位。

選舉人團將於十二月十四日在各州開會並投票選出美國總統及副總統；明年一月六日統計選舉人票，正式宣布選舉結果。一月二十日總統就職。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）