SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: The selection of artworks in some of these galleries seems to be a bit haphazard or random.

B: I think a nicer word might be “eclectic.”

A: It’s just that I’m more used to art curated according to medium, such as sculpture, painting or ceramics, by artist, or by style, such as realist, modernist, Surrealist, Cubist or abstract.

A woman reads the title of a statue in the Tate Modern art gallery in London, the UK, in this undated photograph. 英國倫敦泰德畫廊現代館中，一名女子詳閱一件雕塑之說明。拍攝日期不詳。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: I think this exhibit is more about the art of a certain period in Europe. It gives you an idea of the diversity of artistic expression most prevalent at the time in that part of the world.

A: Right, I need to take the weight off my feet. Lunch?

A: 這些畫廊展出的作品好像有點雜，或是說天馬行空。

B: 我覺得「兼容並蓄」這個詞大概是比較好的形容。

A: 我只是比較習慣用媒材來分類的展覽，例如雕塑、繪畫，或陶瓷，用藝術家或是藝術風格來區分，例如現實主義、現代主義、超現實主義、立體派、抽象派等等。

B: 我想這展覽的主題比較是歐洲某一段時期的藝術。這樣你就會知道在此時此地所流行的藝術表現是很多元的。

A: 好吧，我需要坐下來休息一下了。來吃午餐吧？

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: