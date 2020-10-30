A: The selection of artworks in some of these galleries seems to be a bit haphazard or random.
B: I think a nicer word might be “eclectic.”
A: It’s just that I’m more used to art curated according to medium, such as sculpture, painting or ceramics, by artist, or by style, such as realist, modernist, Surrealist, Cubist or abstract.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: I think this exhibit is more about the art of a certain period in Europe. It gives you an idea of the diversity of artistic expression most prevalent at the time in that part of the world.
A: Right, I need to take the weight off my feet. Lunch?
A: 這些畫廊展出的作品好像有點雜，或是說天馬行空。
B: 我覺得「兼容並蓄」這個詞大概是比較好的形容。
A: 我只是比較習慣用媒材來分類的展覽，例如雕塑、繪畫，或陶瓷，用藝術家或是藝術風格來區分，例如現實主義、現代主義、超現實主義、立體派、抽象派等等。
B: 我想這展覽的主題比較是歐洲某一段時期的藝術。這樣你就會知道在此時此地所流行的藝術表現是很多元的。
A: 好吧，我需要坐下來休息一下了。來吃午餐吧？
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“eclectic”
The word “eclectic” refers to a collection of wide-ranging objects, beliefs, genres, styles or ideas deriving from different sources. In the context of the dialogue, “random” has a negative connotation.
