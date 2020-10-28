SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m a real culture vulture (3/5) 我超愛藝文（三）

A: These are the works of Henri Cartier-Bresson, one of the most influential photographers the world has seen.

B: Is all of his work in black and white? I prefer color photography myself.

A: He worked primarily in black and white, yes, but there are examples of his color work in magazines on display in the other room.

A man examines a photograph by the French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on Oct. 11. 一名男子審視法國攝影師布列松所拍攝之照片。十月十一日攝於台北市立美術館 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: The black frames and the white mats work well with the monochrome prints.

A: This is an interesting photo. Two elderly gentlemen reading an information board in the street. You can’t see what they’re reading, though: it’s just outside the frame.

A: 這些是布列松的作品，他是世界上最有影響力的攝影家之一。

B: 他的作品都是黑白的嗎？我自己是比較喜歡彩色的照片。

A: 對，他主要是拍黑白照片，不過另一個展廳有他幫雜誌拍的彩色照片。

B: 這些黑色相框和白色襯邊跟黑白照片很搭。

A: 這張照片很有趣，兩個老人在看路邊的佈告板，可是你不知道他們看的內容，因為它正好在照片外面。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

