Taiwan’s Eddie Wang smashes 200m ‘fly’ world junior record 王冠閎兩百公尺蝶式 泳破世青紀錄

Taiwan’s Eddie Wang smashed the 200m short course butterfly world junior record at the International Swimming League’s (ISL) 2020 season in Budapest, Hungary on Oct. 17. He finished third with a time of 1:50.79 behind FINA World Swimming Championships gold medalist Tom Shields (1:50.43) and Olympics gold medalist Chad le Clos (1:50.48).

Wang, 18, is a student at National Taiwan Normal University’s Department of Physical Education and also represents the “Cali Condors,” a San Francisco-based swimming club of the ISL. He broke the world junior record set in 2012 by Japan’s Daiya Seto, becoming the first Taiwanese swimmer to set a world junior record in history.

Wang is the national record holder in the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly and the first Taiwanese to compete in the ISL. His coach Huang Chih-yung said that he was surprised by Wang’s impressive 1.59-second improvement, as they were just using the six-week event to prepare for next year’s Tokyo Olympics. Apart from Wang, top Taiwanese swimmer Wang Hsing-hao has also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang attends the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary in late August last year. 台灣泳將王冠閎去年八月底參加世界青年游泳錦標賽，攝於匈牙利布達佩斯。 Photo courtesy of Huang Chih-yung 照片︰黃智勇提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

「台灣蝶王」王冠閎於十月十七日，在匈牙利布達佩斯的國際游泳聯盟（ISL）本季首站賽事中，打破短池兩百公尺蝶式世界青年紀錄！飆出一分五十秒七九佳績勇奪第三名，僅次於第一名的世錦賽金牌席爾茲（一分五十秒四三）、第二名的奧運金牌利克羅斯（一分五十秒四八）。

十八歲的王冠閎目前在師範大學體育系就讀，他是受邀代表舊金山的「加利神鷹隊」在ISL出賽。這次一舉刷新日本名將瀨戶大也二○一二年創下的世青紀錄，並成為歷史上首位打破世青紀錄的台灣泳將。

王冠閎是台灣男子五十、一百、兩百公尺蝶式紀錄保持人，更是首位在ISL參賽的台灣泳將。這次成績大幅進步一‧五九秒，教練黃智勇大感意外，因為原本只想利用這六週的賽事來為東京奧運作準備。除了王冠閎外，台灣泳將王星皓亦取得明年東奧的參賽資格。

(台北時報張聖恩)