SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m a real culture vulture (2/5) 我超愛藝文（二）

A: I love the artwork in this room! Over there, a realist bust of a young woman, and in the middle, a statue of a man in a primitive, naive style.

B: What do you think of this abstract sculpture here, with the angular outline and the perfect circle toward the top? I find the sense of balance somehow reassuring.

A: I agree. And over there, just before that impressionistic painting on the wall. That life-size statue of a woman in contemporary clothes is just so life-like, you could almost believe she was real.

A woman looks at a painting in the Tate Modern art gallery in London in this undated photograph. 倫敦泰特畫廊現代館中，一名女子注視著一幅畫。拍攝日期不詳。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: She is real! She’s been staring at that painting since we entered the room.

A: 我好喜歡這展廳裡的藝術品喔！那邊有一個寫實的女人半身像，中間是一個男性雕像，風格比較原始古樸。

B: 你覺得這個抽象雕塑看起來怎麼樣？它的外形有點方方的，靠上面的地方有圓圓的洞。我覺得它整體的平衡感讓人看起來蠻舒服的。

A: 我也覺得。還有在那邊，就在牆上那幅印象派油畫的前面，有個穿現代衣服、真人大小的女人雕像真的好逼真，看起來簡直就像真的。

B: 她是真人沒錯！我們進到這展廳的時候，她就已經在盯著這幅畫了。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

