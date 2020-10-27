A: I love the artwork in this room! Over there, a realist bust of a young woman, and in the middle, a statue of a man in a primitive, naive style.
B: What do you think of this abstract sculpture here, with the angular outline and the perfect circle toward the top? I find the sense of balance somehow reassuring.
A: I agree. And over there, just before that impressionistic painting on the wall. That life-size statue of a woman in contemporary clothes is just so life-like, you could almost believe she was real.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: She is real! She’s been staring at that painting since we entered the room.
A: 我好喜歡這展廳裡的藝術品喔！那邊有一個寫實的女人半身像，中間是一個男性雕像，風格比較原始古樸。
B: 你覺得這個抽象雕塑看起來怎麼樣？它的外形有點方方的，靠上面的地方有圓圓的洞。我覺得它整體的平衡感讓人看起來蠻舒服的。
A: 我也覺得。還有在那邊，就在牆上那幅印象派油畫的前面，有個穿現代衣服、真人大小的女人雕像真的好逼真，看起來簡直就像真的。
B: 她是真人沒錯！我們進到這展廳的時候，她就已經在盯著這幅畫了。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
“Angular”
Technically, “angular” describes something with sharp angles or corners. The artwork in the dialogue has rounded corners at the intersection of two lines that form an angle.
A: We can rest here. This is a good place to catch our breath, drink some water and enjoy the waterfall. B: It’s not the highest waterfall I’ve ever seen, but I like the way the water is cascading down those fallen boulders. A: Can you see that rock halfway up the waterfall? Is that two people sitting on it? B: I think you’re right. It’s a great vantage point to see the top of the waterfall. I wonder how they got up there. A: 我們可以在這裡休息一下。這地方很適合喘口氣、喝點水，還有欣賞瀑布。 B: 雖然不是我見過最高的瀑布，但是我喜歡瀑布落在這些倒下的大石塊的樣子。 A: 你看到瀑布往上中間的石頭嗎？那是兩個人坐在上面嗎？ B: 說的對，那是看瀑布頂端的絕佳位置。不知道他們是怎麼爬上去的？ （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文:
A: How are your legs? Not too tired? This is the final stretch. We’re almost at the top. B: So do we need to walk up that path? I think I’ll be fine: it looks like a gentle ascent, and there are steps all the way. A: Appearances can be deceptive. The path gets quite steep further on, and the steps become broken and irregular. We’re not out of the woods yet. B: What does that signpost say? If we take the right fork we will get to a temple in 25 minutes. A: Nice try. We’re going