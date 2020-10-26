SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m a real culture vulture (1/5) 我超愛藝文（一）

A: Wow! That’s a real work of art!

B: It’s beautiful, isn’t it? It’s a wonderful combination of simplicity and grandeur. And this is just the bridge over to the main building. The entire gallery was designed and built by a renowned Japanese architect.

A: I must say I cannot wait to see some great art. I’m a real culture vulture. I love visiting galleries and museums around the world, but this year that’s impossible.

A woman walks along the bridge leading to the National Palace Museum Southern Branch in Chiayi County in this undated photograph. 一名女子在嘉義縣的國立故宮博物院南部院區，走過通往館內的橋。拍攝日期不詳。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Think of this year as an opportunity to explore what you have at home.

A: 哇！這就叫做藝術！

B: 真是美啊，你說是吧？這是精簡和宏偉的絕妙組合。而且這只是連接主建築的橋而已。這整座美術館是一個有名的日本建築師設計建造的。

A: 我真的等不及要看看一些偉大的藝術作品了！我超愛藝文。我很喜歡到世界各地去逛美術館、博物館。但是今年是不可能的了。

B: 你就把今年想做是探索國內藝文的機會好了。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: