A: Wow! That’s a real work of art!
B: It’s beautiful, isn’t it? It’s a wonderful combination of simplicity and grandeur. And this is just the bridge over to the main building. The entire gallery was designed and built by a renowned Japanese architect.
A: I must say I cannot wait to see some great art. I’m a real culture vulture. I love visiting galleries and museums around the world, but this year that’s impossible.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Think of this year as an opportunity to explore what you have at home.
A: 哇！這就叫做藝術！
B: 真是美啊，你說是吧？這是精簡和宏偉的絕妙組合。而且這只是連接主建築的橋而已。這整座美術館是一個有名的日本建築師設計建造的。
A: 我真的等不及要看看一些偉大的藝術作品了！我超愛藝文。我很喜歡到世界各地去逛美術館、博物館。但是今年是不可能的了。
B: 你就把今年想做是探索國內藝文的機會好了。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“I must say”
The modal “must” here signals enthusiasm, not obligation, to express something.
Since its premiere on Oct. 2, US comedy series Emily in Paris has caused a sensation across the world. The Web TV series, starring actress Lily Collins, tells the story of Emily, a young woman who moves from Chicago to Paris for a job, as she struggles both at work and in love while experiencing culture shock. The show has topped streaming giant Netflix’s global chart and is the most-watched show in Taiwan. But the American perspective of the lead character has offended some French critics, who say that the “City of Lights” is not just about berets, croissants and cafes,
This isn’t going to be an easy climb (2/5) 這趟路並不輕鬆（二） A: That was nice of that guy to help you up the slope, extending his hand and pulling you up. B: It was. I’m glad someone put that knotted rope there, but I would still have found it challenging pulling myself up that rock. A: I know. It’s a steep slope, the ground is slippery underfoot and there are hardly any footholds to help you. B: Perhaps we shouldn’t have come up this way so soon after the rains. It’s quite dangerous. A: 那個人真好，你爬上坡的時候還助你一臂之力 ，拉你一把。 B: 沒錯。幸好有人把打結的繩子綁在上面，可是我還是覺得爬上那塊岩石很難。 A: 我知道你的意思。這坡很陡，地又滑，腳下幾乎沒有著力點。 B: 我們或許不應該在下過雨之後這麼快就爬上來這裡。這還蠻危險的。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Under the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, this year everyone has been washing their hands frequently and wearing masks. One result of this is that there have only been 33 cases of enterovirus in Tainan this year, which is far fewer than last year. On Monday last week, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che visited a school to promote the correct ideas about preventing viral outbreaks. Huang urged everyone not to get complacent, saying that people should keep washing their hands every day to make the enterovirus go away. Tainan City Government held an enterovirus pledge activity under the banner of “Wash, rub,
A: We can rest here. This is a good place to catch our breath, drink some water and enjoy the waterfall. B: It’s not the highest waterfall I’ve ever seen, but I like the way the water is cascading down those fallen boulders. A: Can you see that rock halfway up the waterfall? Is that two people sitting on it? B: I think you’re right. It’s a great vantage point to see the top of the waterfall. I wonder how they got up there. A: 我們可以在這裡休息一下。這地方很適合喘口氣、喝點水，還有欣賞瀑布。 B: 雖然不是我見過最高的瀑布，但是我喜歡瀑布落在這些倒下的大石塊的樣子。 A: 你看到瀑布往上中間的石頭嗎？那是兩個人坐在上面嗎？ B: 說的對，那是看瀑布頂端的絕佳位置。不知道他們是怎麼爬上去的？ （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: