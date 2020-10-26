Francis first pope to endorse same-sex civil unions 教宗首度表態 支持同性民事結合

Pope Francis became the first pontiff to endorse same-sex civil unions in comments for a documentary that premiered last Wednesday, sparking cheers from gay Catholics and demands for clarification from conservatives, given the Vatican’s official teaching on the issue.

The papal thumbs-up came midway through the documentary Francesco, a two-hour film that traces the seven years of his pontificate and his travels, which premiered at the Rome Film Festival. The film, which features fresh interviews with the pope, delves into issues Francis cares about most, including the environment, poverty, migration, racial and income inequality and the people most affected by discrimination.

“Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,” Francis said in the film. “You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”

Pope Francis greets pilgrims from the window of the Apostolic Library during the Angelus, the traditional Sunday’s prayer, in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City on Oct. 18. 教宗方濟各在宗座大樓書房窗口，帶領傳統三鐘經主日祈禱，並向信眾揮手致意。十月十八日攝於梵蒂岡聖彼得廣場。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages. However, he had never come out publicly in favor of civil unions as pope, and no pontiff before him had, either.

The pope, who early in his papacy in 2013 made the now-famous “Who am I to judge?” remark about homosexuals trying to live a Christian life, spoke in a section of the film about Andrea Rubera, a gay man who with his partner adopted three children.

(AP and staff writer)

在上週三首映的一部紀錄片中，教宗方濟各發表了一段意見，成為第一位支持同性民事結合的教宗。此舉讓同性戀天主教徒歡呼，也讓保守派要求梵蒂岡根據此議題的官方教導加以澄清。

教宗的這段讚許，出現在紀錄片《方濟各》中段；這部兩小時長的影片，記錄教宗就任七年來的職務及旅程，並在羅馬國際影展首映。這部影片特別收錄了對教宗的新採訪，探討方濟各最關心的問題，包括環境、貧窮、移民、種族與收入之不平等，以及受歧視影響最大的人。

「同性戀者有權在家庭中生活。他們是上帝的孩子」，方濟各在影片中說道。「你不能將某人趕出一個家庭，也不能使他們因此過著悲慘的生活。我們必須要制訂一部民事結合法，這樣他們就可以受到法律保護」。

方濟各在擔任布宜諾斯艾利斯總主教時，便認可同性戀伴侶的民事結合，以取代同性婚姻。但他擔任教宗後未曾公開表示支持民事結合，他之前的教宗也從未表示過支持。

對於想要過基督徒生活的同性戀者，教宗早在二○一三年擔任教宗後不久，便說「我憑什麼去評斷他（∕她）」？這句話現已成為名言，也收錄在影片中有關安德里亞‧魯貝拉的部分；魯貝拉是一名男同志，與其伴侶收養了三個孩子。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）