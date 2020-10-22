A: How are your legs? Not too tired? This is the final stretch. We’re almost at the top.
B: So do we need to walk up that path? I think I’ll be fine: it looks like a gentle ascent, and there are steps all the way.
A: Appearances can be deceptive. The path gets quite steep further on, and the steps become broken and irregular. We’re not out of the woods yet.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times
照片：台北時報古德謙
B: What does that signpost say? If we take the right fork we will get to a temple in 25 minutes.
A: Nice try. We’re going straight on, to the peak.
A: 你的腿還好嗎？不會太累嗎？這是最後一段路了，我們快到山頂了。
B: 所以我們要往上走那條路嗎？我應該是沒問題的，那看起來是緩緩的上坡路，而且一路上都有階梯。
A: 外表會騙人。再遠一點坡度就變蠻陡，而且台階會變得破碎不規則。我們還沒脫離險境。
B: 那個路標寫什麼？如果我們走右邊的岔路，二十五分鐘以後就會到一座寺廟。
A: 你想得美！我們要繼續往前走，走到山頂。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei TimeS／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Most years, Taiwan is hit by typhoons during the summer and fall, but we have yet to see a typhoon this year. This unusual situation has put pressure on water supply levels in reservoirs around Taiwan. Due to global warming, the typhoons generated in the Pacific Ocean this year have all moved northward, bypassing Taiwan. Although successive fronts and afternoon showers have brought rainfall, it was only fragmented, covering limited areas and did little to replenish reservoirs. As a result, the reservoir storage this year is lower than in previous years. According to the Water Resource Agency, as of 2pm yesterday,
Hey! Look over at that bench! (5/5) 嘿！你看那邊的長椅!（五） A: There are quite a few buskers in this park. That guy on the trumpet is quite good. B: Yeah, he looks like a cool guy with that cap on, accompanying the jazz playing over his amplifier. A: He’s got quite a lot of people around him, listening. B: They’re not listening. They’re just looking at that kid. He looks absolutely transfixed by the music. And that man is just texting on his phone. A: How do you know that man isn’t texting his friends to get them to rush over and check the busker out? A: 這公園裡有好幾個街頭藝人，這個吹小號的人表演得蠻不錯。 B:
Since its premiere on Oct. 2, US comedy series Emily in Paris has caused a sensation across the world. The Web TV series, starring actress Lily Collins, tells the story of Emily, a young woman who moves from Chicago to Paris for a job, as she struggles both at work and in love while experiencing culture shock. The show has topped streaming giant Netflix’s global chart and is the most-watched show in Taiwan. But the American perspective of the lead character has offended some French critics, who say that the “City of Lights” is not just about berets, croissants and cafes,