SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

This isn’t going to be an easy climb (4/5) 這趟路並不輕鬆（四）

A: How are your legs? Not too tired? This is the final stretch. We’re almost at the top.

B: So do we need to walk up that path? I think I’ll be fine: it looks like a gentle ascent, and there are steps all the way.

A: Appearances can be deceptive. The path gets quite steep further on, and the steps become broken and irregular. We’re not out of the woods yet.

A hiker takes a breather at the base of a gentle climb in the hills of Taipei’s Neihu District on Oct. 11. 一名健行者在緩坡底下歇息，十月十一日攝於台北市內湖區。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times

照片：台北時報古德謙

B: What does that signpost say? If we take the right fork we will get to a temple in 25 minutes.

A: Nice try. We’re going straight on, to the peak.

A: 你的腿還好嗎？不會太累嗎？這是最後一段路了，我們快到山頂了。

B: 所以我們要往上走那條路嗎？我應該是沒問題的，那看起來是緩緩的上坡路，而且一路上都有階梯。

A: 外表會騙人。再遠一點坡度就變蠻陡，而且台階會變得破碎不規則。我們還沒脫離險境。

B: 那個路標寫什麼？如果我們走右邊的岔路，二十五分鐘以後就會到一座寺廟。

A: 你想得美！我們要繼續往前走，走到山頂。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei TimeS／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: