A: You see that Chinese character carved into the rock by the side of the path? That reads “ren”: it means “endure,” and I want you to remember that when we climb this hill.
B: What are you saying? I don’t mind a leisurely hike in the hills. In fact, I’m quite looking forward to it.
A: That’s my point. This isn’t going to be an easy climb. It’s going to be a bit of a slog. I don’t want you whining about how difficult it is every step of the way.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Don’t worry. I’ll be good. Forewarned is forearmed.
A: 你看到路邊那塊石頭上刻的字嗎？「忍」，就是忍耐。我們爬上山的時候，你得要記住這個字。
B: 你在說什麼啊？我不介意爬爬山休閒一下啊。其實我還蠻期待的耶。
A: 我就是在說這個。這趟路並不輕鬆，會有點寸步難行。我不要你每走一步就抱怨說這有多難。
B: 別擔心，我沒問題的。你先警告我，我就有心理準備了。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Language Tip 語文小提示
“Forewarned is forearmed”
This is a phrase meaning that if you are aware of something before it happens, you can better prepare for it.
