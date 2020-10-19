SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

This isn’t going to be an easy climb (1/5) 這趟路並不輕鬆（一）

A: You see that Chinese character carved into the rock by the side of the path? That reads “ren”: it means “endure,” and I want you to remember that when we climb this hill.

B: What are you saying? I don’t mind a leisurely hike in the hills. In fact, I’m quite looking forward to it.

A: That’s my point. This isn’t going to be an easy climb. It’s going to be a bit of a slog. I don’t want you whining about how difficult it is every step of the way.

A group of hikers walk along a paved path in Taipei’s Neihu District on Oct. 11. 一群人在步道上健行。十月十一日攝於台北市內湖區。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Don’t worry. I’ll be good. Forewarned is forearmed.

A: 你看到路邊那塊石頭上刻的字嗎？「忍」，就是忍耐。我們爬上山的時候，你得要記住這個字。

B: 你在說什麼啊？我不介意爬爬山休閒一下啊。其實我還蠻期待的耶。

A: 我就是在說這個。這趟路並不輕鬆，會有點寸步難行。我不要你每走一步就抱怨說這有多難。

B: 別擔心，我沒問題的。你先警告我，我就有心理準備了。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

