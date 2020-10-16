A: There are quite a few buskers in this park. That guy on the trumpet is quite good.
B: Yeah, he looks like a cool guy with that cap on, accompanying the jazz playing over his amplifier.
A: He’s got quite a lot of people around him, listening.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: They’re not listening. They’re just looking at that kid. He looks absolutely transfixed by the music. And that man is just texting on his phone.
A: How do you know that man isn’t texting his friends to get them to rush over and check the busker out?
A: 這公園裡有好幾個街頭藝人，這個吹小號的人表演得蠻不錯。
B: 對呀，他戴上那個帽子，再搭配擴音器放出來的爵士樂就很酷。
A: 有蠻多人圍著他聽音樂。
B: 那些人才不是在聽音樂。他們只是在看那個小孩，這音樂好像讓那個小孩目瞪口呆。而且那個人只是在用手機打簡訊。
A: 你怎麼知道那個人不是在傳簡訊給朋友，叫他們趕快來看這街頭藝人表演？
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Language Tip 語文小提示
“Transfixed”
Useful synonyms include: Mesmerized, engrossed, captivated, fascinated, spellbound, entranced.
