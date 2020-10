SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

Hey! Look over at that bench! (4/5) 嘿!你看那邊的長椅!(四)

A: Hey! Look over at that bench. There’s an elderly lady in a wheelchair and her carer feeding the animals, and the animals are lining up waiting for the food!

B: Are you trying to pull my leg? Animals don’t wait in line to be fed, they just scramble for any morsels that are thrown to them.

A: Honest. No word of a lie. There’s a crane, a squirrel and a pigeon, patiently lining up in front of the old woman. Seriously. Would I lie to you?

An elderly woman and her carer feed the animals in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park in this undated photograph.一名老婦及其看護在台北大安森林公園中餵食動物。拍攝日期不詳。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times照片:台北時報古德謙

B: Good heavens, you’re right. I’ve never seen the like in all my years. The wildlife in this park seems to be very tame.

A: 嘿!你看那邊的長椅,有個老太太坐在輪椅上,跟她的看護一起餵動物吃東西,那些動物還排隊等著吃呢!

B: 你是在唬我嗎?動物才不會排隊等著被餵呢,無論什麼東西丟一點點過去,牠們都會搶成一團。

A: 我是說真的,一點都沒騙你。那邊有一隻鶴、一隻松鼠和一隻鴿子,在老太太面前耐心排隊。真的。我幹嘛要騙你啊?

B: 我的老天,你說的對,我從來沒看過像這樣的情況。這公園裡的野生動物好像很溫馴。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times/台北時報林俐凱譯)

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: