Oscar-winning film directors James Cameron, Martin Scorsese and Ang Lee joined forces with movie theater owners on Sept. 30 in an appeal for financial aid. According to Reuters, in a letter co-signed by over 70 directors and producers to the US Senate and House of Representatives, they said that the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the US film industry.
The letter said that 69 percent of small- and medium-sized movie theaters will be forced to file for bankruptcy or close permanently, and without funds, “Theaters may not survive the impact of the pandemic.” As many as 93 percent of theaters saw their revenues plummet 75 percent or more in the second quarter, compared with the same period of time last year, and about 100,000 people working in the film industry could lose their jobs.
Earlier last week, Cineworld Group, the second-largest movie theater chain in the US, announced plans to close its 536 Regal Cinemas in the US and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the UK. The closures are likely to affect around 45,000 employees.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
奧斯卡名導詹姆斯卡麥隆、馬丁史柯西斯、李安等人，於九月三十日加入電影院業主提出財務紓困的請願。根據路透報導，這封陳情信由七十多位導演和製片所共同簽署，他們上書美國參、眾兩院，表示武漢肺炎)新冠病毒，COVID-19)已重創電影業。
這封陳情信表示，百分之六十九的中小型電影院將被迫申請破產，甚至永久關閉，若沒有政府財務支援，「電影院將無法在疫情衝擊下生存！」高達百分之九十三的電影院跟去年同期相比，在今年第二季虧損達到或超過百分之七十五，約十萬名電影從業人員有可能失業。
上週稍早，美國第二大連鎖影城世界電影集團已宣布，關閉旗下在美國的五百三十六家豪華戲院，及在英國的一百二十七家世界與影屋戲院，關閉計劃將可能影響四萬五千名員工。(台北時報張聖恩)
1. devastate v. 重創 (zhong4 chuang4)
2. bankruptcy n.
The Mid-Autumn Festival extended vacation is a time when many people gorge themselves on food and drink. However, new medical research indicates that excessive consumption of sugar can increase the chances of the onset of depression. Returning to work at the end of the holiday coincides with the arrival of seasonal northeasterly winds, which bring overcast and rainy weather that can also affect people’s mood. Research published in the University of Kansas journal Medical Hypotheses indicates that excessive consumption of sugar can trigger a metabolic and inflammatory biological response, which has been linked to the onset of depression. According to the
The 2020 Nobel Prize season began on Monday last week as committees in Sweden and Norway name laureates in six prizes. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to Harvey Alter of the US, Michael Houghton of the UK and Charles Rice of the US for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus. The Nobel committee said the three scientists had “made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives.” Briton Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US received the Nobel Prize in Physics for their discoveries that have
Is that door the original wood? (5/5) 這門是原來的木材嗎？（五） A: This is an example of a perfectly restored late Qing Dynasty, early Republican period residence, probably for a wealthy family living in the village. B: This is more like it. I’m glad you convinced me to come along. A: Notice how the original materials have been used as much as possible, to give a faithful representation of what buildings would have looked like in that period. B: Yes, they have resisted the temptation to paint it in bright, gaudy colors. I love the tiles, and the intricate decorative panels flanking the door.