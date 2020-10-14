Filmmakers seek help as 69% of theaters may close 電影院倒閉潮！ 李安等名導求助國會

Oscar-winning film directors James Cameron, Martin Scorsese and Ang Lee joined forces with movie theater owners on Sept. 30 in an appeal for financial aid. According to Reuters, in a letter co-signed by over 70 directors and producers to the US Senate and House of Representatives, they said that the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the US film industry.

The letter said that 69 percent of small- and medium-sized movie theaters will be forced to file for bankruptcy or close permanently, and without funds, “Theaters may not survive the impact of the pandemic.” As many as 93 percent of theaters saw their revenues plummet 75 percent or more in the second quarter, compared with the same period of time last year, and about 100,000 people working in the film industry could lose their jobs.

Earlier last week, Cineworld Group, the second-largest movie theater chain in the US, announced plans to close its 536 Regal Cinemas in the US and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the UK. The closures are likely to affect around 45,000 employees.

A pedestrian wearing a mask walks past a closed Regal Cinemas on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles, US. 戴著口罩的行人經過一家已關閉的豪華戲院，十月五日攝於美國洛杉磯。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

奧斯卡名導詹姆斯卡麥隆、馬丁史柯西斯、李安等人，於九月三十日加入電影院業主提出財務紓困的請願。根據路透報導，這封陳情信由七十多位導演和製片所共同簽署，他們上書美國參、眾兩院，表示武漢肺炎)新冠病毒，COVID-19)已重創電影業。

這封陳情信表示，百分之六十九的中小型電影院將被迫申請破產，甚至永久關閉，若沒有政府財務支援，「電影院將無法在疫情衝擊下生存！」高達百分之九十三的電影院跟去年同期相比，在今年第二季虧損達到或超過百分之七十五，約十萬名電影從業人員有可能失業。

上週稍早，美國第二大連鎖影城世界電影集團已宣布，關閉旗下在美國的五百三十六家豪華戲院，及在英國的一百二十七家世界與影屋戲院，關閉計劃將可能影響四萬五千名員工。(台北時報張聖恩)