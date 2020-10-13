A: That’s a lovely scene: a father having a game of soccer with his two boys.
B: I think those are portable goal posts. They must have brought them with them.
A: My dad used to take us to the park to play soccer when we were kids, but it was really just an excuse for him to kick a ball around. My brothers and I weren’t all that interested.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: These kids are really into it, though. Look at the concentration on that one’s face. I think he’s going to score. There’s no way the father can save that ball.
A: The other one looks bored, though, leaning against the post and just watching.
B: No, I saw him running around a minute ago. I think he’s just taking time out to catch his breath.
A: 這真是一幅美好的景象：爸爸帶他兩個兒子一起踢足球。
B: 我猜這是活動式的球門，應該是他們自己帶來的。
A: 小時候我爸會帶我們去公園踢足球，但是這不過是他的藉口，因為這樣他自己就可以把球踢來踢去。我和幾個兄弟並不是那麼有興趣。
B: 但是這兩個小孩真的很喜歡玩欸，看這小孩一臉很投入的樣子。我猜他要踢進球了，這爸爸絕對是擋不下來的。
A: 可是另外一個小孩看起來很無聊的樣子，靠著球門只是看他們玩。
B: 才不是，我一分鐘以前還看到他跑來跑去，我想他只是停下來喘口氣而已。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“really into it”
If somebody is “really into” something it means they are absolutely engrossed or interested in it.
