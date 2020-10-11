The Mid-Autumn Festival extended vacation is a time when many people gorge themselves on food and drink. However, new medical research indicates that excessive consumption of sugar can increase the chances of the onset of depression. Returning to work at the end of the holiday coincides with the arrival of seasonal northeasterly winds, which bring overcast and rainy weather that can also affect people’s mood.
Research published in the University of Kansas journal Medical Hypotheses indicates that excessive consumption of sugar can trigger a metabolic and inflammatory biological response, which has been linked to the onset of depression. According to the study, reduced exposure to sunlight during the winter months disrupts the body’s circadian rhythm and sleep patterns, which typically tips between 5 to 10 percent of the US population into a depressive state. The study found that a common characteristic of “winter-onset depression” is a craving for sugar.
While sugar will provide an initial mood lift for people suffering from depression, researchers found that excessive consumption of sugary foods can cause mood swings, exacerbate inflammation and lead to weight gain. The study also found that inflammation is the most important physiological effect of sugar consumption, and it is linked to mental health and depressive disorders.
Photo: Peter Lo, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者羅沛德
Chang Gung Memorial Hospital psychiatrist Liu Chia-yih says that when serotonin levels in the brain become imbalanced, intake of sugar will provide a temporary boost of serotonin and alleviate the symptoms of depression in the short term, but over the long term excessive consumption of sugar will lead to inflammation of the brain and affect one’s mood.
Liu says that winter-onset depression has been linked to reduced sunlight exposure and frequently occurs within high latitude areas of the globe where the hours of daylight are short and the nights are long. Although Taiwan undergoes distinct atmospheric changes at this time of year, Liu says that Taiwan is a subtropical climate, so only a relatively small number of people suffer from winter-onset depression. In addition to increasing exercise, altering one’s diet can also help to prevent depression, Liu, who advises avoiding foods that contain the “three highs” — high levels of sugar, fat or salt, says. Liu recommends increasing intake of omega-3 oilcontaining fish, vegetables and foods high in fiber. Maintaining a balanced diet will have a definite beneficial effect, Liu adds
(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
中秋節四天連續假期，許多人大吃大喝，但根據醫學研究，攝取過量的糖分更容易引發憂鬱症，連假結束恢復上班東北季風陰雨天氣的到來，更易情緒不穩。
根據美國堪薩斯大學刊登於《醫學假說期刊》的研究指出，攝取過量的糖分會引發與憂鬱症有關的代謝、發炎的身體反應。研究者表示，冬季因為減少陽光照射而打亂晝夜節律、影響睡眠，全美有百分之五到百分之十的人口可能產生憂鬱症，而引發冬季憂鬱症的共同特徵是想攝取更多的糖分。
糖分一開始會讓人振奮情緒，讓患者更想尋求，但大量攝取會造成情緒不穩、炎症加劇，也會讓體重增加；其中的「炎症」正是飲食中的糖與心理健康與憂鬱症相關的重要生理作用。
台北長庚醫院精神科醫師劉嘉逸說明，憂鬱症患者如腦內血清素功能失調，短暫攝取糖類的確可促使血清素上升，對於初期是可改善的，但長期高量攝取，將會導致腦類發炎的現象，而影響情緒。
冬季憂鬱症與日照長短有關聯，通常在高緯度、晝短夜長的地區較常發生。近期雖有明顯氣溫改變，但台灣為亞熱帶國家，罹患冬季憂鬱症的個案較少，他表示預防憂鬱除了多運動外，吃對食物也能改善情緒，建議不食用會造成三高的飲食如高糖、高脂或高鹽等，以含有omega-3的魚類、高纖維、植物性食物等為主，在生活中均衡飲食也能發揮一定的作用。
（自由時報記者吳亮儀）
Is that door the original wood? (2/5) 這門是原來的木材嗎？（二） A: I’m still not sure I would describe this old house as beautiful. It’s pretty ramshackle. To me it looks like a dilapidated old building. B: Have patience. The good examples are up ahead. This one is in a bad state of repair, I’ll grant you that, but the structure is still intact. A: I think whole parts of it will still need to be rebuilt. B: For sure, but after that it will be a perfectly livable residence for someone. I can imagine an artist living here, or a writer. A: 我還是不曉得該不該用美麗這兩個字來形容這棟老建築，它搖搖欲墜的。對我來說它就是一棟快倒塌的破建築。 B: 耐心點，好看的還在前面。我同意你說的，這一棟的確是年久失修，但是它的結構還是完整的。 A:
Is that door the original wood? (1/5) 這門是原來的木材嗎？（一） A: I thought you said this village was full of beautiful architecture. All I can see is old ruins. B: So you don’t think those old buildings are wonderful? Don’t you think they have a unique charm of their own? A: They do, it’s just not what I was expecting. B: Don’t worry. I wasn’t leading you on. This is still the outskirts of the village. There are better preserved examples near the center. A: 你不是說這村莊有很多美麗的建築嗎？怎麼我看到的都是一些廢墟？ B: 你不覺得這些老建築很棒嗎？難道你不覺得它們有種獨特的魅力嗎？ A: 是啦，只不過跟我期待的不一樣。 B: 沒關係，我不是在騙你。這裡只是村莊的外圍，靠中心的地方有保存狀況比較好的建築。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文: