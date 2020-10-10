SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Is that door the original wood? (2/5) 這門是原來的木材嗎？（二） A: I’m still not sure I would describe this old house as beautiful. It’s pretty ramshackle. To me it looks like a dilapidated old building. B: Have patience. The good examples are up ahead. This one is in a bad state of repair, I’ll grant you that, but the structure is still intact. A: I think whole parts of it will still need to be rebuilt. B: For sure, but after that it will be a perfectly livable residence for someone. I can imagine an artist living here, or a writer. A: 我還是不曉得該不該用美麗這兩個字來形容這棟老建築，它搖搖欲墜的。對我來說它就是一棟快倒塌的破建築。 B: 耐心點，好看的還在前面。我同意你說的，這一棟的確是年久失修，但是它的結構還是完整的。 A: