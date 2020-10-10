Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報王藝菘
Scientists are providing a fuller understanding of the essential role that sleep plays in brain health, identifying an abrupt transition at about 2.4 years of age when its primary purpose shifts from brain building to maintenance and repair. Researchers on Sept. 18 said they conducted a statistical analysis on data from more than 60 sleep studies. They looked at sleep time, duration of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, brain size and body size, and devised a mathematical model for how sleep changes during development. There are basically two types of sleep, each tied to specific brain waves and neuronal activity. REM, with
France’s environment minister has announced a gradual ban on using wild animals in traveling circuses, on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks and on raising mink on fur farms. Barbara Pompili, France’s minister of ecological transition, said in a news conference on Tuesday last week that bears, tigers, lions, elephants and other wild animals will no longer be allowed in traveling circuses “in the coming years.” In addition, she said that starting immediately, France’s three marine parks will no longer be able to bring in or breed dolphins and killer whales. “It is time to open a new
The 58th “10 Outstanding Young Persons Awards” ceremony took place in Kaohsiung late last month. Several celebrities were among this year’s winners — including Golden Melody Award-winning singer Crowd Lu, Taiwanese-American TV host Janet Hsieh, top male gymnast Lee Chih-kai and world-class violist Benny Tseng. The award is organized by the Junior Chamber International Taiwan in honor of outstanding Taiwanese nationals aged 20 to 40 for their achievements. Although the name of the award implies 10 winners, a total of 12 winners were picked this year. Other young talent on the list included David Chou, Cheng Ho, Hsu Te-hua, Huang Chen-lun,
Is that door the original wood? (2/5) 這門是原來的木材嗎？（二） A: I’m still not sure I would describe this old house as beautiful. It’s pretty ramshackle. To me it looks like a dilapidated old building. B: Have patience. The good examples are up ahead. This one is in a bad state of repair, I’ll grant you that, but the structure is still intact. A: I think whole parts of it will still need to be rebuilt. B: For sure, but after that it will be a perfectly livable residence for someone. I can imagine an artist living here, or a writer. A: 我還是不曉得該不該用美麗這兩個字來形容這棟老建築，它搖搖欲墜的。對我來說它就是一棟快倒塌的破建築。 B: 耐心點，好看的還在前面。我同意你說的，這一棟的確是年久失修，但是它的結構還是完整的。 A: