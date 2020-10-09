A: This is an example of a perfectly restored late Qing Dynasty, early Republican period residence, probably for a wealthy family living in the village.
B: This is more like it. I’m glad you convinced me to come along.
A: Notice how the original materials have been used as much as possible, to give a faithful representation of what buildings would have looked like in that period.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Yes, they have resisted the temptation to paint it in bright, gaudy colors. I love the tiles, and the intricate decorative panels flanking the door. Do you think that door is the original wood?
A: 我們現在看到的，是清末民初住宅完美修復的例子，大概是這村裡的有錢人家。
B: 這就比較像樣了。很高興你說服我一起來了。
A: 你注意看，他們盡量保留了原始建材，來忠實呈現這建築當時的樣子。
B: 沒錯，他們有自我克制，沒有把它漆成鮮亮、俗豔的顏色。我很喜歡這磁磚，還有門兩邊精緻的裝飾板。你覺得這門是原來的木材嗎？
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Gaudy
The word “gaudy,” especially of colors, means bright and showy, although it is always used in a negative way, to suggest that the overall effect is tasteless.
Scientists are providing a fuller understanding of the essential role that sleep plays in brain health, identifying an abrupt transition at about 2.4 years of age when its primary purpose shifts from brain building to maintenance and repair. Researchers on Sept. 18 said they conducted a statistical analysis on data from more than 60 sleep studies. They looked at sleep time, duration of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, brain size and body size, and devised a mathematical model for how sleep changes during development. There are basically two types of sleep, each tied to specific brain waves and neuronal activity. REM, with
France’s environment minister has announced a gradual ban on using wild animals in traveling circuses, on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks and on raising mink on fur farms. Barbara Pompili, France’s minister of ecological transition, said in a news conference on Tuesday last week that bears, tigers, lions, elephants and other wild animals will no longer be allowed in traveling circuses “in the coming years.” In addition, she said that starting immediately, France’s three marine parks will no longer be able to bring in or breed dolphins and killer whales. “It is time to open a new
The 58th “10 Outstanding Young Persons Awards” ceremony took place in Kaohsiung late last month. Several celebrities were among this year’s winners — including Golden Melody Award-winning singer Crowd Lu, Taiwanese-American TV host Janet Hsieh, top male gymnast Lee Chih-kai and world-class violist Benny Tseng. The award is organized by the Junior Chamber International Taiwan in honor of outstanding Taiwanese nationals aged 20 to 40 for their achievements. Although the name of the award implies 10 winners, a total of 12 winners were picked this year. Other young talent on the list included David Chou, Cheng Ho, Hsu Te-hua, Huang Chen-lun,