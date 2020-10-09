SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Is that door the original wood? (5/5) 這門是原來的木材嗎？（五）

A: This is an example of a perfectly restored late Qing Dynasty, early Republican period residence, probably for a wealthy family living in the village.

B: This is more like it. I’m glad you convinced me to come along.

A: Notice how the original materials have been used as much as possible, to give a faithful representation of what buildings would have looked like in that period.

A restored residence, now used as a BnB, in Kinmen County’s Cianshueitou Village on Sept. 27. 經修復的一幢住宅，現用作民宿。九月二十七日攝於金門縣前水頭聚落。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Yes, they have resisted the temptation to paint it in bright, gaudy colors. I love the tiles, and the intricate decorative panels flanking the door. Do you think that door is the original wood?

A: 我們現在看到的，是清末民初住宅完美修復的例子，大概是這村裡的有錢人家。

B: 這就比較像樣了。很高興你說服我一起來了。

A: 你注意看，他們盡量保留了原始建材，來忠實呈現這建築當時的樣子。

B: 沒錯，他們有自我克制，沒有把它漆成鮮亮、俗豔的顏色。我很喜歡這磁磚，還有門兩邊精緻的裝飾板。你覺得這門是原來的木材嗎？

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)

