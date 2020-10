SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Is that door the original wood? (4/5) 這門是原來的木材嗎?(四)

A: Now, here we have an example of a historical building that workmen are currently renovating.

B: Oh, yes. You can see the scaffolding erected around the house. The workers have a long way to go, by the looks of things. It doesn’t even have a roof.

A: I was looking at all of those pieces of rotten wood neatly arranged outside the building. Presumably, they have all been removed from inside.

Rotten wood building materials are arranged outside a house undergoing renovation in Jincheng Township, Kinmen County, on Sept. 26. 整修中的一幢房屋外,排列著腐朽的木材。九月二十六日攝於金門縣金城鎮。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times照片:台北時報古德謙

B: Yes, I’m not sure if they were rafters or supporting columns.

A: Who knows? I guess they intend to restore them and put them back in their original positions.

A: 現在我們可以看到修復中的例子。工人正在整修一棟歷史建築。

B: 噢,對呀。房子周圍都搭起了鷹架。看起來還要花好長一段時間才能完工。它連屋頂都沒有。

A: 我在看那些腐朽的木頭,在旁邊排得整整齊齊的。想必是從屋裡拆下來的。

B: 對呀,不知道那是架屋頂的椽子,還是承重的柱子。

A: 誰知道呢?我猜他們是要修復這些木頭,再把它放到原來的位置。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times/台北時報林俐凱譯)

