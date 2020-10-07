SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

Is that door the original wood? (3/5) 這門是原來的木材嗎？（三）

A: OK, now this is more like the kind of thing I was envisioning when you said wonderful architecture.

B: This is a nice example of a restored historical structure. I think the restorers have done an excellent job of returning the building back to its original appearance.

A: I’m guessing this is a family shrine. Is the brickwork all original?

The Chang family shrine in Jhushan Village, Kinmen County, on Sept. 26. 金門縣珠山聚落的張家宗祠。攝於九月二十六日。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: I can’t be sure, but I would imagine this part of the wall is all new. Can you see the different sizes and layout of the bricks here?

A: OK，現在這裡就比較像是你當初跟我說的很棒的建築了。

B: 這是歷史建築修復很好的例子。我認為修復師做得很棒，把建築恢復成它原來的樣子。

A: 我猜這是一座宗祠。這些砌磚都是原來的嗎？

B: 我不確定。不過我猜牆的這個部份是全新的。你看到這裡的磚頭，它的大小和排列方式不一樣嗎？

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

