A: OK, now this is more like the kind of thing I was envisioning when you said wonderful architecture.
B: This is a nice example of a restored historical structure. I think the restorers have done an excellent job of returning the building back to its original appearance.
A: I’m guessing this is a family shrine. Is the brickwork all original?
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: I can’t be sure, but I would imagine this part of the wall is all new. Can you see the different sizes and layout of the bricks here?
A: OK，現在這裡就比較像是你當初跟我說的很棒的建築了。
B: 這是歷史建築修復很好的例子。我認為修復師做得很棒，把建築恢復成它原來的樣子。
A: 我猜這是一座宗祠。這些砌磚都是原來的嗎？
B: 我不確定。不過我猜牆的這個部份是全新的。你看到這裡的磚頭，它的大小和排列方式不一樣嗎？
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Rebuild, restore and renovate
To rebuild is to construct something from nothing or to build upon a badly damaged structure. To restore is to attempt to return a building to its original appearance, although it might be impossible to return it to a perfect state. To renovate is to make something like new, and may include entirely new elements.
