Keelung and Taoyuan special education teachers win prize for pen-pal program 交筆友學溝通 基隆、桃園特教師教案獲特優獎

Keelung Shen-Mei Elementary School special education teacher Wu Li-shing and Taoyuan Shang Tian Elementary School special education teacher Chiu Ya-tzu have designed an inter-school pen-pal teaching program that includes letter-writing combined with social networking apps. Their program has won them an award for excellence plus a cash prize of NT$50,000 in a special education teaching materials and implements design competition funded by the Ministry of Education.

Wu’s students have learning difficulties. She says she has found that, as well as needing help with their learning strategies and interpersonal communication, they often have difficulty identifying with their local culture and are not very good at negotiating social network communication, so they sometimes misuse Internet jargon, and this can lead to misunderstandings. These problems gave Wu the idea of cooperating with a special education teacher in Taoyuan to design an inter-school pen-pal teaching plan.

Wu says her pen-pal course has been running for two years, with a total of 16 special education students taking part. She says that students from the two schools use written letters, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to tell each other about the culture and tasty food of their local areas.

Keelung Shen-Mei Elementary School special education teacher Wu Li-shing exhibits the inter-school pen-pal teaching program that she developed in collaboration with Taoyuan Shang Tian Elementary School special education teacher Chiu Ya-tzu in an undated photograph. 基隆深美國小特教老師吳荔馨展示她和桃園上田國小特教老師邱雅姿合作設計的跨校交筆友教案。拍攝日期不詳。 Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者俞肇福

The Shen-Mei Elementary School students describe how they feel when they eat taro balls at Keelung’s Miaokou Night Market, while the Shang Tian Elementary School students write about how to eat Hakka-style mochi. They also share videos, post comments and reply to each other’s posts. All these activities help the students improve their communication and personal interaction skills.

Wu says that the students find writing intimidating, but it is possible for them to overcome their psychological barriers by writing letters. They study hard how to type using phonetic input, and they practice their spoken expression skills by using audio input. After completing one semester’s teaching in written composition, they are able to finish writing the sentence composition questions in their end-of-semester exams, and their parents say that their children do all their Chinese-language homework as soon as they get home. The parents say they are very pleased with the improvements they see in their children.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

People dip Hakka-style mochi in peanut powder at the Jinshan Temple in Hsinchu City in an undated photo. 民眾將客家麻糬沾上花生粉，攝於新竹市金山寺。 Photo courtesy of Hsinchu City Government 照片：新竹市政府提供

基隆深美國小特教老師吳荔馨與桃園上田國小特教老師邱雅姿利用寫信交筆友結合社群軟體，設計跨校交筆友教案，獲教育部獎助製作特殊教育教材教具設計比賽特優，以及獎金五萬元。

吳荔馨表示，她發現教導的學習障礙生，除了在學習策略、人際溝通方面需要指導，也常對在地文化認同及網路資訊素養不足，誤用網路用語造成他人誤解，起心動念，便與桃園的特教老師合作設計跨校交筆友教案。

她指出，跨校交筆友課程實施兩年，共有十六名特教學生參與，兩校學生透過書信、臉書、Instagram，以及YouTube等，各自介紹所處地方的文化與美食。

深美國小學生介紹基隆廟口芋頭球的口感，上田國小學生則是介紹客家麻糬吃法，並利用影片分享、留言及回覆，提升學生的溝通技巧與人際互動能力。

吳荔馨說，學生對寫字有恐懼心理，但是為了能用信溝通，克服心理陰影，努力學習注音打字，也使用語音輸入練習口語表達；經過一學期的寫作教學後，能將期末考造句全部寫完，連家長都說孩子一回家就立刻完成國語作業。家長說對孩子的改變感動不已。

（自由時報）