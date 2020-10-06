SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Is that door the original wood? (2/5) 這門是原來的木材嗎？（二）

A: I’m still not sure I would describe this old house as beautiful. It’s pretty ramshackle. To me it looks like a dilapidated old building.

B: Have patience. The good examples are up ahead. This one is in a bad state of repair, I’ll grant you that, but the structure is still intact.

A: I think whole parts of it will still need to be rebuilt.

Roof rafters droop from a dilapidated building in Jhushan Village, Kinmen County, on Sept. 26. 破舊的建築中垂下的屋頂椽子。九月二十六日攝於金門縣珠山聚落。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: For sure, but after that it will be a perfectly livable residence for someone. I can imagine an artist living here, or a writer.

A: 我還是不曉得該不該用美麗這兩個字來形容這棟老建築，它搖搖欲墜的。對我來說它就是一棟快倒塌的破建築。

B: 耐心點，好看的還在前面。我同意你說的，這一棟的確是年久失修，但是它的結構還是完整的。

A: 我認為這裡整個部份都要改建。

B: 沒錯，但是改建後就很適合人居了。我可以想像藝術家或是作家住在這裡。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

