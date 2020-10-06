A: I’m still not sure I would describe this old house as beautiful. It’s pretty ramshackle. To me it looks like a dilapidated old building.
B: Have patience. The good examples are up ahead. This one is in a bad state of repair, I’ll grant you that, but the structure is still intact.
A: I think whole parts of it will still need to be rebuilt.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: For sure, but after that it will be a perfectly livable residence for someone. I can imagine an artist living here, or a writer.
A: 我還是不曉得該不該用美麗這兩個字來形容這棟老建築，它搖搖欲墜的。對我來說它就是一棟快倒塌的破建築。
B: 耐心點，好看的還在前面。我同意你說的，這一棟的確是年久失修，但是它的結構還是完整的。
A: 我認為這裡整個部份都要改建。
B: 沒錯，但是改建後就很適合人居了。我可以想像藝術家或是作家住在這裡。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Ramshackle” & “dilapidated”
The words ramshackle and dilapidated can be used almost interchangeably. Ramshackle means to be “in a state of disrepair and on the verge of collapse,” while dilapidated means to be “in a state of disrepair or ruin as a result of age or neglect.”
