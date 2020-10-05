SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Is that door the original wood? (1/5) 這門是原來的木材嗎？（一）

A: I thought you said this village was full of beautiful architecture. All I can see is old ruins.

B: So you don’t think those old buildings are wonderful? Don’t you think they have a unique charm of their own?

A: They do, it’s just not what I was expecting.

Undergrowth climbs over the ruins of a door in Jhushan Village, Kinmen County, on Sept. 26. 蔓生的樹叢爬滿傾圮的門。九月二十六日攝於金門縣珠山聚落。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Don’t worry. I wasn’t leading you on. This is still the outskirts of the village. There are better preserved examples near the center.

A: 你不是說這村莊有很多美麗的建築嗎？怎麼我看到的都是一些廢墟？

B: 你不覺得這些老建築很棒嗎？難道你不覺得它們有種獨特的魅力嗎？

A: 是啦，只不過跟我期待的不一樣。

B: 沒關係，我不是在騙你。這裡只是村莊的外圍，靠中心的地方有保存狀況比較好的建築。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: