A: I thought you said this village was full of beautiful architecture. All I can see is old ruins.
B: So you don’t think those old buildings are wonderful? Don’t you think they have a unique charm of their own?
A: They do, it’s just not what I was expecting.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Don’t worry. I wasn’t leading you on. This is still the outskirts of the village. There are better preserved examples near the center.
A: 你不是說這村莊有很多美麗的建築嗎？怎麼我看到的都是一些廢墟？
B: 你不覺得這些老建築很棒嗎？難道你不覺得它們有種獨特的魅力嗎？
A: 是啦，只不過跟我期待的不一樣。
B: 沒關係，我不是在騙你。這裡只是村莊的外圍，靠中心的地方有保存狀況比較好的建築。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“A unique charm of their own”
This phrase can be interpreted both literally and euphemistically. It could mean that the object is, indeed, charming, but it could also be a polite way of saying it has a quality that some people may find objectionable.
The 31th Golden Melody Awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at the new Taipei Music Center. Singer Abao’s album Kinakaian (Mother Tongue) leads this year’s nominees with eight nods. The Aboriginal singer of the Paiwan people debuted as the duo Abao & Brandy in 2003, and won two Golden Melody Awards with their first album the next year. She has been promoting Aboriginal music since going solo. The six nominees for Best Album in Mandarin include: Joanna Wang’s Love Is Calling Me, G.E.M.’s City Zoo, Peggy Hsu’s Hypnocity, Sandee Chan’s Juvenile A, Waa Wei’s Hidden, Not Forgotten, and Greeny Wu’s Spaceman.
Pharmacist Ko Yu-pin, father of novelist Giddens Ko, says that even though white masks are the most popular type in Japan, they are not at all popular with the Taiwanese. Ko says that some customers asking for masks decline the minute they hear the masks are white. When he asks them why they do not want to buy white masks, they say that they have no idea which side is supposed to face out, so they would rather not use white masks at all. Consequently, Ko decided to set up a “mask class.” Whenever anybody comes to buy masks, no matter
A: Here’s the meat section. How about some ribeye steak? B: Is ribeye your favorite cut? A: Yep. It has the perfect ratio of marbled fat to lean meat and a delicious flavor. B: You’re such a foodie! Australian or American? A: Australian: their cows are grass-fed, instead of grain-fed, which gives the meat a nicer flavor. B: OK, I’m sold. Let’s also go local with some wild boar sausages and pig’s blood cake. A: 這裡是肉品區，要不要買一些肋眼牛排？ B: 肋眼是你最喜歡的部位嗎？ A: 沒錯，肋眼大理石般的油花跟瘦肉比例完美，還有可口的風味。 B: 你真是個吃貨！要選澳洲牛還是美國牛？ A: 澳洲牛︰因為澳洲主要是草飼牛，而不是穀飼的，這讓肉的風味更好。 B: 好哦，我被你說服了。我們也買點本地產品吧，像是山豬肉香腸跟豬血糕。 (Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報章厚明譯) English 英文: Chinese 中文: