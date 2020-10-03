Which side of a plain white mask faces out? 口罩小學堂：純白色口罩哪面朝外？

Pharmacist Ko Yu-pin, father of novelist Giddens Ko, says that even though white masks are the most popular type in Japan, they are not at all popular with the Taiwanese. Ko says that some customers asking for masks decline the minute they hear the masks are white. When he asks them why they do not want to buy white masks, they say that they have no idea which side is supposed to face out, so they would rather not use white masks at all. Consequently, Ko decided to set up a “mask class.” Whenever anybody comes to buy masks, no matter