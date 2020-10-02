A: Yum! The corn-on-the-cob glazed with butter and honey is delicious.
B: You should sample the ribeye steak while it is still hot. It’s really scrumptious with the bearnaise sauce.
A: Ooh, I’ve never tasted bearnaise sauce before. Let me try. Mmm, it’s incredibly moreish.
Photo courtesy of Children Are Us Foundation 照片：喜憨兒基金會提供
B: I almost forgot: I prepared some mooncakes for dessert. Which flavor would you like? Red bean, mung bean, taro or lotus seed and duck egg yolk flavor?
A: I’m already full-to-bursting, but I can’t resist a mooncake. Taro, please. This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival has been a gastronomic tour de force.
A: 好吃！塗上奶油跟蜂蜜再去烤的玉米真是美味。
B: 你應該趁肋眼牛排還熱的時候嚐嚐看。配上法式伯那西醬汁，那真是太美味了。
A: 哦，我以前從來沒有吃過伯那西醬汁。讓我試試看。嗯，真是讓人不敢置信，吃了還想再吃。
B: 我差點忘記了：我準備了一些月餅當甜點。你喜歡什麼口味？紅豆、綠豆、芋泥還是蓮蓉蛋黃？
A: 我已經飽到肚子快要撐破了，但是我對月餅毫無抵抗能力。請給我一個芋泥月餅。今年的中秋節真是一場精彩的美食傑作。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“It’s incredibly moreish”
You can use “moreish“ to say that something you are eating is so delicious, you cannot resist taking another bite — it’s so yummy you want more.
They may have had a reputation for trade, braids and fearsome raids, but the Vikings were far from a single group of flaxen-haired, sea-faring Scandinavians. A genetic study of Viking-age human remains has not only confirmed that Vikings from different parts of Scandinavia set sail for different parts of the world, but has revealed that dark hair was more common among Vikings than Danes today. What’s more, while some were born Vikings, others adopted the culture — or perhaps had it thrust upon them. “Vikings were not restricted to blond Scandinavians,” said Eske Willerslev, a co-author of the research from
The 31th Golden Melody Awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at the new Taipei Music Center. Singer Abao’s album Kinakaian (Mother Tongue) leads this year’s nominees with eight nods. The Aboriginal singer of the Paiwan people debuted as the duo Abao & Brandy in 2003, and won two Golden Melody Awards with their first album the next year. She has been promoting Aboriginal music since going solo. The six nominees for Best Album in Mandarin include: Joanna Wang’s Love Is Calling Me, G.E.M.’s City Zoo, Peggy Hsu’s Hypnocity, Sandee Chan’s Juvenile A, Waa Wei’s Hidden, Not Forgotten, and Greeny Wu’s Spaceman.
A: Here’s the meat section. How about some ribeye steak? B: Is ribeye your favorite cut? A: Yep. It has the perfect ratio of marbled fat to lean meat and a delicious flavor. B: You’re such a foodie! Australian or American? A: Australian: their cows are grass-fed, instead of grain-fed, which gives the meat a nicer flavor. B: OK, I’m sold. Let’s also go local with some wild boar sausages and pig’s blood cake. A: 這裡是肉品區，要不要買一些肋眼牛排？ B: 肋眼是你最喜歡的部位嗎？ A: 沒錯，肋眼大理石般的油花跟瘦肉比例完美，還有可口的風味。 B: 你真是個吃貨！要選澳洲牛還是美國牛？ A: 澳洲牛︰因為澳洲主要是草飼牛，而不是穀飼的，這讓肉的風味更好。 B: 好哦，我被你說服了。我們也買點本地產品吧，像是山豬肉香腸跟豬血糕。 (Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報章厚明譯) English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Pharmacist Ko Yu-pin, father of novelist Giddens Ko, says that even though white masks are the most popular type in Japan, they are not at all popular with the Taiwanese. Ko says that some customers asking for masks decline the minute they hear the masks are white. When he asks them why they do not want to buy white masks, they say that they have no idea which side is supposed to face out, so they would rather not use white masks at all. Consequently, Ko decided to set up a “mask class.” Whenever anybody comes to buy masks, no matter