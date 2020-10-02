SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You’re a barbecue pro! (5/5) 你真是個烤肉高手！（五）

A: Yum! The corn-on-the-cob glazed with butter and honey is delicious.

B: You should sample the ribeye steak while it is still hot. It’s really scrumptious with the bearnaise sauce.

A: Ooh, I’ve never tasted bearnaise sauce before. Let me try. Mmm, it’s incredibly moreish.

Twenty-four-year-old baker A-wei, who has a moderate cognitive disability, carries a tray of mooncakes to the oven at the Smile Life Bakery in Hsinchu on Aug. 25. 二十四歲中度智能障礙的阿偉，八月二十五日在新竹微笑生活庇護工場拿著一盤月餅準備放進烤箱。 Photo courtesy of Children Are Us Foundation 照片：喜憨兒基金會提供

B: I almost forgot: I prepared some mooncakes for dessert. Which flavor would you like? Red bean, mung bean, taro or lotus seed and duck egg yolk flavor?

A: I’m already full-to-bursting, but I can’t resist a mooncake. Taro, please. This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival has been a gastronomic tour de force.

A: 好吃！塗上奶油跟蜂蜜再去烤的玉米真是美味。

B: 你應該趁肋眼牛排還熱的時候嚐嚐看。配上法式伯那西醬汁，那真是太美味了。

A: 哦，我以前從來沒有吃過伯那西醬汁。讓我試試看。嗯，真是讓人不敢置信，吃了還想再吃。

B: 我差點忘記了：我準備了一些月餅當甜點。你喜歡什麼口味？紅豆、綠豆、芋泥還是蓮蓉蛋黃？

A: 我已經飽到肚子快要撐破了，但是我對月餅毫無抵抗能力。請給我一個芋泥月餅。今年的中秋節真是一場精彩的美食傑作。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: