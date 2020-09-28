SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Do you feel like going somewhere for the Mid-Autumn Festival?

B: Not really. I’m allergic to large crowds. Since nobody can go abroad this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all tourist spots will be packed out.

A: I know what you mean, but at the very least, we could have a barbecue.

Passengers crowd onto the platform at Taipei Main Station during the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend on Sept. 12 last year. 中秋節連假期間乘客擠上台北車站的月台，攝於去年九月十二日。 Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times 照片：自由時報方賓照

B: Sure, but where can we do it? It’s illegal to barbecue at many public parks.

A: No problem, we can go to one of the riverside parks which have designated barbecuing areas. Let’s go to the supermarket before stuff starts to sell out.

A: 中秋節你想去哪裡嗎？

B: 不太想耶。我對大型人潮過敏。而且今年因為武漢肺炎全球大流行，大家都不能出國旅遊，國內的觀光景點一定會被擠爆。

A: 我懂你說的。不過，最起碼，我們可以來烤肉。

B: 當然好呀，但是我們可以去哪裡烤肉呢？許多的公園都禁止烤肉。

A: 這不是問題，我們可以去有規劃烤肉專區的河濱公園。先去超市一趟吧，不然東西都要賣完了。

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報章厚明譯)

