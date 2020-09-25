SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s dine out tonight (5/5) 今晚我們去餐廳吃飯吧（五）

A: I can’t believe we ordered the hottest curry on the menu by mistake. I’m such a dunderhead: I should have checked with the waiter first.

B: Never mind, the mango lassi the waiter gave us on the house really did the trick: my mouth has cooled down now.

A: Why don’t you finish off the remainder of the lamb rogan josh — it’s the mildest of all the curries we ordered. I’ll polish off the beef vindaloo. Waste not, want not.

A street vender pours out a lassi for a customer in Varanasi, India, in an undated photograph. 一位攤販在印度瓦拉那西給客人倒一杯拉西優格飲料，照片日期不詳。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: Are you sure that’s wise? I might have to take you home in an ambulance.

A: 真不敢相信我們竟然不小心點到菜單上最辣的一道咖哩。我真是個笨蛋：我應該先跟服務生確認的。

B: 沒關係，服務生送我們餐廳招待的芒果優格真的發揮魔力了：我的嘴巴現在冷卻下來囉。

A: 你要不要把剩下的喀什米爾羊肉咖哩吃完──這道是我們點的咖哩菜肴裡最溫和的。我會快速掃完辛辣香料牛肉咖哩。不浪費才能不虞匱乏。

B: 你確定這樣是明智之舉嗎？我搞不好要叫救護車載你回家哦。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

