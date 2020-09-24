SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s dine out tonight (4/5) 今晚我們去餐廳吃飯吧（四）

A: Have you tried the tandoori king prawns? There are layers of flavor dancing around the palate of my mouth.

B: I haven’t tasted it yet. I’m just about to sample the beef vindaloo. I’ve never tried a vindaloo curry before. . . Aargh! My mouth’s on fire!

A: Are you alright? Quick! Drink some water.

A farmer walks beside a field of harvested chilies in India in an undated photograph. 一位農夫走在印度一處已收成的辣椒田旁邊，照片日期不詳。 照片：維基共享資源 Photo: Wikimedia Commons

B: I’m in agony. I’ve. . . never. . . eaten. . . anything. . . so hot. . . before. . . in my life!

A: I’ll ask the waiter to bring some ice cubes. Waiter!

A: 你有試試這道坦都里香料烤明蝦嗎？層層疊疊的味道在我的味蕾上跳舞呢。

B: 我還沒試，我正準備要來試吃辛辣香料牛肉咖哩，我以前從來沒試過辛辣香料的咖哩……啊！我的嘴燃燒了！

A: 你還好嗎？快！先喝一點水。

B: 我好痛苦。我……從來……沒有……吃過……這麼辣……的東西。

A: 我來請服務生給你一些冰塊。服務生!

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: