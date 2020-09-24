A: Have you tried the tandoori king prawns? There are layers of flavor dancing around the palate of my mouth.
B: I haven’t tasted it yet. I’m just about to sample the beef vindaloo. I’ve never tried a vindaloo curry before. . . Aargh! My mouth’s on fire!
A: Are you alright? Quick! Drink some water.
B: I’m in agony. I’ve. . . never. . . eaten. . . anything. . . so hot. . . before. . . in my life!
A: I’ll ask the waiter to bring some ice cubes. Waiter!
A: 你有試試這道坦都里香料烤明蝦嗎？層層疊疊的味道在我的味蕾上跳舞呢。
B: 我還沒試，我正準備要來試吃辛辣香料牛肉咖哩，我以前從來沒試過辛辣香料的咖哩……啊！我的嘴燃燒了！
A: 你還好嗎？快！先喝一點水。
B: 我好痛苦。我……從來……沒有……吃過……這麼辣……的東西。
A: 我來請服務生給你一些冰塊。服務生!
(Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
“the palate of my mouth”
The palate is the roof of the mouth. Although you actually taste food through taste buds on your tongue, the word palate is used to refer to a person’s sense of taste or preference for certain tastes or flavors.
A: Hello, I’d like to book a table for two please. For 7 o’clock, if possible. B: Certainly, sir. Let me see if I can fit you in. I’m afraid we’re fully booked at that time, but we do have a space at 8pm. A: No problem, 8pm will be fine. B: Thank you. I‘ve reserved you a table for two for 8pm. Just to let you know, we operate a “bring your own” policy for wine, and corkage is NT$50 per bottle. A: OK. See you later on. A: 你好，我想要訂位，兩個人，方便的話晚上七點。 B: 好的，先生。讓我看看能不能幫您安排座位。不好意思，我們那段時間的訂位滿了，不過晚上八點還有空位。 A: 沒問題，晚上八點可以。 B: 謝謝您。我幫您預約晚上八點，兩個人的座位。另外，提醒您本餐廳關於「自行帶酒」的規定，每瓶酒酌收新台幣五十元開瓶費。 A: 好的。我們晚點見。 （Edward Jones,
Let’s go for a spin in my new set of wheels (5/5)
坐我的新車去兜風吧（五） A: Can you hear a strange noise? B: Now you mention it, I can hear a faint whirring sound. Also, there’s a slight whiff of burnt rubber. A: Uh-oh! I’d better pull over and take a look... OK, sit tight. I’ll pop the hood and take a look at the engine. B: What’s the prognosis? A: I think the fan belt has worn out and caused the engine to overheat. I’d better call a mechanic... A: 你有聽到一種奇怪的噪音嗎？ B: 既然你說了，我確實有聽到微弱的低沉呼呼聲。另外，我還聞到一點點燒焦的橡膠味。 A: 哦哦！我最好停車檢查一下……。好，你坐穩，我要把引擎蓋打開，看看引擎有沒有問題。 B: 你推斷的病情是什麼？ A: 我想應該是風扇的皮帶破損了，導致引擎過熱。我最好打個電話給維修人員……。 （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Let's dine out tonight (3/5) 今晚我們去餐廳吃飯吧（三） A: Hmm. . . I can't decide what to order. I'm hesitating between a lamb rogan josh or a beef vindaloo. B: Well, let's order both and share the dishes. We can also order the tandoori king prawns that I was just eyeing up. A: The prawn dish will perfectly complement the bottle of Australian Chardonnay that I've brought along. It's a great wine, with notes of peaches and lemongrass. B: Cool! Let's also order some butter naan bread and pilau rice for two. A: 嗯……我無法決定要點哪一道菜。我正在猶豫要點喀什米爾羊肉咖哩，還是辛辣香料牛肉咖哩。 B: 啊，那我們兩個都點，然後分著吃吧。我們還可以點一份坦都里香料烤明蝦，我剛剛一直在看這道菜。 A: 這道明蝦應該能完美搭配我帶來的這瓶澳洲夏多內白葡萄酒。這瓶酒真的很棒哦，帶有桃子和檸檬草的香氣。 B: 酷！那我們也點一些奶油烤餅，和兩人份的香料米飯吧。 （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）