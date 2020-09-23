SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s dine out tonight (3/5) 今晚我們去餐廳吃飯吧（三）

A: Hmm. . . I can’t decide what to order. I’m hesitating between a lamb rogan josh or a beef vindaloo.

B: Well, let’s order both and share the dishes. We can also order the tandoori king prawns that I was just eyeing up.

A: The prawn dish will perfectly complement the bottle of Australian Chardonnay that I’ve brought along. It’s a great wine, with notes of peaches and lemongrass.

Lamb rogan josh curry is displayed in an undated photograph. 一道喀什米爾羊肉咖哩，照片日期不詳。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: Cool! Let’s also order some butter naan bread and pilau rice for two.

A: 嗯……我無法決定要點哪一道菜。我正在猶豫要點喀什米爾羊肉咖哩，還是辛辣香料牛肉咖哩。

B: 啊，那我們兩個都點，然後分著吃吧。我們還可以點一份坦都里香料烤明蝦，我剛剛一直在看這道菜。

A: 這道明蝦應該能完美搭配我帶來的這瓶澳洲夏多內白葡萄酒。這瓶酒真的很棒哦，帶有桃子和檸檬草的香氣。

B: 酷！那我們也點一些奶油烤餅，和兩人份的香料米飯吧。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

WARNING: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health. / 警語: 飲酒過量，有害健康。

