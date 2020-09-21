A: Do you feel like eating out this evening?
B: Sure, why not? We’ve been doing a lot of cooking recently, we deserve a break. Have you got anywhere in mind?
A: Actually, I’ve got a sudden craving for Indian food and I noticed a new Indian restaurant opened up in the neighborhood a few weeks ago. Shall we give it a try?
B: Sounds good. Although I can’t handle really spicy food, I’m sure they have several mild curries on the menu.
A: 你今晚想去外面吃飯嗎？
B: 當然好呀，我們最近經常自己煮飯，應該休息一下。你有想到要去哪裡吃嗎？
A: 其實，我突然好想吃印度料理，而且我注意到這附近前幾個星期開了一間新的印度餐廳。我們要去試試看嗎？
B: 聽起來不錯。雖然我沒辦法吃很辣的食物，但是我相信餐廳的菜單上會有幾道比較溫和的咖哩菜餚。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
“I can’t handle really spicy food.”
Here, “can’t handle” means the speaker does not like, or even finds it impossible to eat, spicy food.ncomfortable or even in pain.
The Western Section of the Taipei Metro’s Circular Line (the Yellow Line) in New Taipei City has been in operation since Jan. 31. On Sept. 6, someone riding in a Metro train car saw the quite moving scene of an elderly workman sitting on a paint pail that he had with him because he was afraid of dirtying the seats. Some netizens were moved to tears by the story. The person posted a photo on the “Baofei Commune” Facebook group. He said that when he was on the Circular Line in New Taipei City, he had come across an elderly workman
Let’s go for a spin in my new set of wheels (2/5) 坐我的新車去兜風吧（二） A: How about we organize a road trip to test out my new set of wheels? B: Alright. Any thoughts on where to go? A: I’m thinking of driving along the east coast and staying in Taitung for a long weekend. What do you think? B: That’s a great idea — but does your vintage car have air conditioning? A: I’m afraid not, but at least the weather is starting to cool down now. How about this Saturday? B: Sure. Let’s do it! A: 我們來規劃一趟公路旅行，試試我的新車，你覺得如何？ B: 好啊。你有想到去哪裡嗎？ A: 我打算沿著東海岸開，然後週末連假待在台東。你覺得呢？ B: 那真是太棒了──不過，你的經典車有空調嗎？ A: 恐怕沒有哦，反正天氣開始變涼了。星期六出發怎麼樣？ B: 當然。就這麼做吧！ （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Veteran singer Tarcy Su staged a show at the Taipei Music Center on Saturday last week, becoming the first to hold a large solo concert at the venue since it opened in Taipei’s Nangang District on Aug. 27. After releasing her first album for 13 years in March, Su finally held the first paid concert in her music career spanning three decades since 1990. To celebrate the grand opening of the new multipurpose center, singer-songwriter Kay Huang, the center’s chairwoman, also launched an inaugural concert featuring various artists on Sept. 5. The lineup included Golden Melody Award-winning singer LaLa Hsu, singer
Let’s go for a spin in my new set of wheels (3/5) 坐我的新車去兜風吧（三） A: Whoa, we’re only staying for three nights. What are you doing bringing all that luggage? B: Well, I wasn’t sure what the weather would be like, so I packed for all eventualities. I can put one bag in the trunk and the other on the back seat. A: No can do: the trunk in a Mini is minuscule. The toolkit and the spare tire take up most of the space. You’ll just have to sling one bag on the back seat and keep the other between your feet in the front. B: OK, no problem. A: