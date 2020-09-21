SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s dine out tonight (1/5) 今晚我們去餐廳吃飯吧（一）

A: Do you feel like eating out this evening?

B: Sure, why not? We’ve been doing a lot of cooking recently, we deserve a break. Have you got anywhere in mind?

A: Actually, I’ve got a sudden craving for Indian food and I noticed a new Indian restaurant opened up in the neighborhood a few weeks ago. Shall we give it a try?

Assorted dishes of Indian food are set out on a table in this undated photograph. 一些印度料理菜肴，照片日期不詳。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: Sounds good. Although I can’t handle really spicy food, I’m sure they have several mild curries on the menu.

A: 你今晚想去外面吃飯嗎？

B: 當然好呀，我們最近經常自己煮飯，應該休息一下。你有想到要去哪裡吃嗎？

A: 其實，我突然好想吃印度料理，而且我注意到這附近前幾個星期開了一間新的印度餐廳。我們要去試試看嗎？

B: 聽起來不錯。雖然我沒辦法吃很辣的食物，但是我相信餐廳的菜單上會有幾道比較溫和的咖哩菜餚。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: