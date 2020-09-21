1999 921 Earthquake remembered with disaster prevention awareness 九二一「國家防災日」 內政部籲強化防災觀念

Today marks the 21st anniversary of the 921 earthquake. On this day in 1999, a major earthquake, measuring 7.3 on the Richter magnitude scale, with the epicenter in Jiji Township of Nantou County in central Taiwan, caused more than 2,400 deaths and over 11,300 injuries.

The government enacted the Disaster Prevention and Protection Act in 2000 and designated Sept. 21 each year as National Disaster Prevention Day.

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung said last week that it is important to bear in mind the painful experience of the great earthquake of Sept. 21, as Taiwan, located in a seismic zone, cannot afford a lack of disaster prevention awareness.

Items contained in an emergency kit bag are displayed in a mobile cabinet built by the Tainan’s Longchi District Office on April 15, 2014, to inform the public of which items should be prepared in the event of a disaster. From top down, left to right of the display: biscuits and instant noodles, masks, warm clothing, a spare set of keys, a Swiss Army knife, a radio, toiletries, a compact medical kit, winter gloves, flashlights, lightweight raincoats, whistles, stationery, hand warmers, copies of ID cards and bottles of mineral water. 台南市龍崎區公所建置的「活動式避難包物品展示櫃」，協助民眾更迅速了解避難時要攜的帶物品，如圖左上起：餅乾泡麵、口罩、禦寒衣物、備用鑰匙、瑞士刀、收音機、盥洗用品、簡易醫包、保暖手套、手電筒、輕便雨衣、哨子、文具用品、暖暖包、身分證件（影本）、礦泉水。攝於二○一四年四月十五日。 Photo: Wu Chun-feng, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者吳俊鋒

Members of the public are advised to prepare emergency kits, to stabilize furniture at home and store food and drinking water that can keep them going for three days. A simple and lightweight backpack can be used as the emergency kit bag, storing daily necessities such as food, drinking water, medicines for personal use, a whistle, a lighter, a Swiss army knife, sanitary products, a flashlight and batteries. The bag can be stored in an easily accessible place at home, so that it can be obtained in the shortest possible time in case of an earthquake or other natural disaster, and provide support after the disaster.

(Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)

九二一大地震今天屆滿二十一週年。一九九九年九月二十一日發生、震央在南投縣集集鎮的大地震，芮氏規模達七點三，造成兩千四百多人死亡，一萬一千三百多人受傷。

有鑑於此，政府在二○○○年通過《災害防救法》，並將每年的九月二十一日定為「防災日」。

內政部長徐國勇上週表示，要謹記九二一大地震的慘痛經驗，且台灣位於地震帶，不能缺乏防災意識。

民眾可準備緊急避難包、固定家具、儲備三日份食物及飲水等。緊急避難包可使用簡單輕巧之背包，內儲存食物、飲水、個人藥品、哨子、打火機、瑞士小刀、衛生用品、手電筒及電池等生活用品，可放置於家中較易取得處，以便面臨地震等災變時，能於最短時間取得，爭取時間，並因應災後生活所需。

(台北時報林俐凱)