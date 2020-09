Photo News: Greek police arrest six over Lesbos fire 從照片看新聞:難民營大火 希臘警方逮捕六人

Greek police have detained six migrants over a fire that razed the Moria refugee camp to the ground, the government has said, as thousands of displaced people refused to move to a new facility and demanded to leave Lesbos island.

More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, were left without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water after a fire tore through the overcrowded Moria migrant camp on Wednesday last week.

Greek authorities believe the fire was deliberately lit by camp occupants after quarantine measures were imposed following the discovery of COVID-19 cases on the site, but the incident has put the migrant issue firmly back on the European agenda.

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp converse inside a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, on Monday. 週一,在希臘的列士波斯島上,摩利亞難民營燒毀後,難民和移民在新的暫時性營區內交談。 Photo: Reuters 照片:路透

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis repeated a call for more help from the EU, which has struggled to find a unified approach to the migrant crisis at its borders, saying it was time for “tangible solidarity” from Europe.

European Council President Charles Michel was due to visit Lesbos on Tuesday and government officials in Berlin said Germany could take in up to 1,500 people stranded by the fire, in addition to the 100 to 150 Berlin has already agreed to take in. But a wider solution has remained elusive.

Mitsotakis said a permanent new reception facility would be built on Lesbos with EU support and that the notoriously overcrowded and squalid Moria camp “belongs to the past.”

A woman joins refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp to pray near a new temporary camp where they will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, on Sunday. 希臘列士波斯島上的摩利亞難民營燒毀後,難民和移民被安置到新的暫時性營區,並在附近祈禱,一名女性也加入祈禱的行列,攝於週日。 Photo: Reuters 照片:路透

On the ground in Lesbos, however, thousands, including children, were still sleeping rough a week after the blaze.

(Reuters)

希臘政府表示,日前一場大火將摩利亞難民營夷為平地,警方已拘留六名和這起事件有關的移民。這段時期,數千名流離失所的民眾拒絕搬入新的收容設施,更要求離開列士波斯島。

A boy looks over from a terrace as asylum seekers from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter on a road near a new temporary camp, in Mytilene, Greece, on Monday. 週一,一名男孩從露台向下看,尋求庇護的難民從燒毀的摩利亞營區,來到希臘米蒂利尼海港城新建的暫時性營區附近,直接在路上搭起帳蓬。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片:歐新社

上週三,一場大火摧毀了人滿為患的摩利亞難民營,造成超過一萬兩千人──絕大多數為來自阿富汗、非洲以及敘利亞的難民──失去住所,缺乏良好的衛生條件,也無法取得食物和水。

希臘當局認為,難民營居民因不滿政府在當地驗出武漢肺炎(新冠病毒,COVID-19)病例後實施隔離措施,進而蓄意縱火。然而,這起事件強硬地把移民議題放回檯面上,迫使歐盟將其納入議程。

希臘總理基里亞科斯‧米佐塔基斯再度呼籲歐盟提供更多援助,並表示現在是歐洲「實質團結」的時刻。歐盟近年費盡心思,希望找出處理邊境移民危機的統一方式。

Migrants wait in a queue for food distribution near Mytilene town, on Lesbos, Greece, on Saturday last week. Greek authorities have been scrambling to find a way to house more than 12,000 people left in need of emergency shelter on the island after the fires deliberately set on Tuesday and Wednesday night last week gutted the Moria refugee camp. 上週六,移民在希臘列士波斯島上的米蒂利尼海港城附近,排隊等候分配食物。上週二及週三晚間,有人蓄意縱火,摩利亞難民營遭到徹底燒毀,希臘當局目前正在想辦法安置島上一萬兩千多名亟需緊急住所的難民。 Photo: AP 照片:美聯社

歐洲理事會主席查爾斯‧米歇爾預計於週二稍晚拜訪列士波斯島;另外,柏林的政府官員表示,除了柏林先前同意接納的一百到一百五十人之外,德國最多可以再接納一千五百名因這次大火失去依靠的移民。只是,更廣泛的解決方法仍然遙遙無期。

米佐塔基斯表示,新的永久性收容設施將會獲得歐盟援助,興建於列士波斯島上,惡名昭彰、擁擠不堪又骯髒的摩利亞難民營「將成為過去式。」

儘管如此,在大火肆虐的一週後,數千名難民,其中包括孩童,仍在列士波斯島上持續餐風露宿。

(台北時報章厚明編譯)