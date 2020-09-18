SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s go for a spin in my new set of wheels (5/5)

坐我的新車去兜風吧（五）

A: Can you hear a strange noise?

B: Now you mention it, I can hear a faint whirring sound. Also, there’s a slight whiff of burnt rubber.

A: Uh-oh! I’d better pull over and take a look... OK, sit tight. I’ll pop the hood and take a look at the engine.

The hood of a Mini is left open to display its engine in an undated photograph. 一輛迷你汽車的車蓋掀起，以展示其引擎，照片日期不詳。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: What’s the prognosis?

A: I think the fan belt has worn out and caused the engine to overheat. I’d better call a mechanic...

A: 你有聽到一種奇怪的噪音嗎？

B: 既然你說了，我確實有聽到微弱的低沉呼呼聲。另外，我還聞到一點點燒焦的橡膠味。

A: 哦哦！我最好停車檢查一下……。好，你坐穩，我要把引擎蓋打開，看看引擎有沒有問題。

B: 你推斷的病情是什麼？

A: 我想應該是風扇的皮帶破損了，導致引擎過熱。我最好打個電話給維修人員……。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

