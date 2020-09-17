SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s go for a spin in my new set of wheels (4/5) 坐我的新車去兜風吧（四）

A: So what do you think of my Mini?

B: Well. . . apart from the fact it’s absolutely boiling inside without any air conditioning — and the wind noise is quite loud compared to a modern car — it’s actually pretty cool! It feels a bit like I’m in a go-kart.

A: That’s because of the Mini’s ultra-wide wheelbase, which means it handles corners really well. Modified Mini Coopers won the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964, 1965 and 1967.

The 1964 Mini Cooper S, which won the Monte Carlo Rally, on display at the British Motor Museum in an undated photograph. 一九六四年迷你庫柏S汽車，曾在蒙地卡羅拉力賽奪取第一名，展示於英國汽車博物館，照片日期不詳。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: Wow! It feels like we’re driving in a piece of automobile history.

A: 那麼，你覺得我的迷你車怎麼樣？

B: 嗯……除了車內沒有空調，感覺快被煮熟以外──而且風切聲跟現代汽車比起來有夠大聲──其實真的很酷！有一點感覺像是在卡丁車裡面。

A: 那是因為迷你車的車輪軸距超寬，這代表它應付轉角非常順暢。改裝過的迷你庫柏車曾經在一九六四、一九六五和一九六七年贏得蒙地卡羅拉力賽哦。

B: 哇！感覺像是我們正在駕駛汽車歷史的一部分呢！

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: