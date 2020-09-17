A: So what do you think of my Mini?
B: Well. . . apart from the fact it’s absolutely boiling inside without any air conditioning — and the wind noise is quite loud compared to a modern car — it’s actually pretty cool! It feels a bit like I’m in a go-kart.
A: That’s because of the Mini’s ultra-wide wheelbase, which means it handles corners really well. Modified Mini Coopers won the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964, 1965 and 1967.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
B: Wow! It feels like we’re driving in a piece of automobile history.
A: 那麼，你覺得我的迷你車怎麼樣？
B: 嗯……除了車內沒有空調，感覺快被煮熟以外──而且風切聲跟現代汽車比起來有夠大聲──其實真的很酷！有一點感覺像是在卡丁車裡面。
A: 那是因為迷你車的車輪軸距超寬，這代表它應付轉角非常順暢。改裝過的迷你庫柏車曾經在一九六四、一九六五和一九六七年贏得蒙地卡羅拉力賽哦。
B: 哇！感覺像是我們正在駕駛汽車歷史的一部分呢！
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Language Tip
語文小提示
“It handles corners really well”
This means the car is able to drive around corners at a high speed without its wheels lifting off the ground in an unstable or dangerous fashion.
A: I think I’ve got the basic calligraphy strokes down pat, but I’m still finding it hard to get the proportions right. My characters all seem kind of wonky and just, well, ugly! I feel like throwing in the towel. B: Don’t stress out about it too much. To create good art, you need to be in a relaxed frame of mind. Just keep practicing and you may find that what you originally thought was a deficiency actually develops into your own unique style. A: Alright, I’ll keep hammering away. B: That’s the spirit! A: 我覺得我對基本書法筆觸已經瞭若指掌了，不過要讓字體比例正確還真不容易。我的字看起來都有點搖搖晃晃，而且有一點，嗯，醜！我想放棄了。 B: 不要給自己太大壓力。要創造出好的藝術作品，你需要處於放鬆的心境。只要持續練習，你也許會發現原本以為的缺點，最後發展成自己獨特的風格。 A: