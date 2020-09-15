Considerate workman brings own seat 怕弄髒車廂座位！工人搭捷運這舉動 讓網友熱淚盈眶

The Western Section of the Taipei Metro’s Circular Line (the Yellow Line) in New Taipei City has been in operation since Jan. 31. On Sept. 6, someone riding in a Metro train car saw the quite moving scene of an elderly workman sitting on a paint pail that he had with him because he was afraid of dirtying the seats. Some netizens were moved to tears by the story.

The person posted a photo on the “Baofei Commune” Facebook group. He said that when he was on the Circular Line in New Taipei City, he had come across an elderly workman going home from his job. When someone offered to give up their seat for him, the workman unexpectedly said: “I am dirty and I don’t want to make the seat dirty, too.” He then turned around and put a clean paint pail that he was carrying down on the floor like a chair, sat down on it and started swiping his cellphone as he rested.

The person who posted the article said: “No profession is more precious than another. Everyone (well, not everyone) earns their money by the sweat of their brow. Every bit of thoughtfulness makes society that much warmer.” Netizens were quite moved by what the workman did. In the comments section, they said things like: “What a great guy – You have a pure and godly heart.” Someone else said: “Without laborers there would be no houses to live in. These laborers really deserve respect. Although they may not be able to afford to buy a house, they are still worthy of respect.” Another person even said: “I am crying.”

A workman sits on his paint pail, reading his cellphone on a Metro train in New Taipei City on Sept. 6. 九月六日在新北市乘坐捷運的一名工人坐在自備的油漆桶上滑手機。 Screengrab from the Baofei Commune Facebook page 照片：取自爆廢公社

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

新北市捷運環狀線（黃線）西環段今年一月三十一日通車。九月六日有民眾在捷運車廂內看到相當令人感動的畫面，一名老工人深怕自己會弄髒座位，坐在自備的油漆桶上，令網友熱淚盈眶。

民眾將照片上傳至臉書社團「爆廢公社」，他表示，在新北捷運環狀線遇到了一名做工的老年工人，民眾對此要讓座給他，不料工人竟表示：「我身上髒，不要髒了座位。」接著轉身將自己攜帶的乾淨油漆桶放在地上，充當椅子坐著並開始滑手機、休息。

發布文章的民眾對此指出，「職業不分貴賤，人人（非全部）都是用汗水換新台幣，多點關愛社會多溫暖」；網友們也對於工人的舉動相當感動，在貼文留言區提到「好偉大的人。你有顆很聖潔的心」。還有人說「沒有工人沒有房子住，這些工人真的值得尊敬，雖然也可能買不起房，但還是值得尊敬」。甚至有人說「我哭了」。

(自由時報)