The Western Section of the Taipei Metro’s Circular Line (the Yellow Line) in New Taipei City has been in operation since Jan. 31. On Sept. 6, someone riding in a Metro train car saw the quite moving scene of an elderly workman sitting on a paint pail that he had with him because he was afraid of dirtying the seats. Some netizens were moved to tears by the story.
The person posted a photo on the “Baofei Commune” Facebook group. He said that when he was on the Circular Line in New Taipei City, he had come across an elderly workman going home from his job. When someone offered to give up their seat for him, the workman unexpectedly said: “I am dirty and I don’t want to make the seat dirty, too.” He then turned around and put a clean paint pail that he was carrying down on the floor like a chair, sat down on it and started swiping his cellphone as he rested.
The person who posted the article said: “No profession is more precious than another. Everyone (well, not everyone) earns their money by the sweat of their brow. Every bit of thoughtfulness makes society that much warmer.” Netizens were quite moved by what the workman did. In the comments section, they said things like: “What a great guy – You have a pure and godly heart.” Someone else said: “Without laborers there would be no houses to live in. These laborers really deserve respect. Although they may not be able to afford to buy a house, they are still worthy of respect.” Another person even said: “I am crying.”
Screengrab from the Baofei Commune Facebook page 照片：取自爆廢公社
(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)
新北市捷運環狀線（黃線）西環段今年一月三十一日通車。九月六日有民眾在捷運車廂內看到相當令人感動的畫面，一名老工人深怕自己會弄髒座位，坐在自備的油漆桶上，令網友熱淚盈眶。
民眾將照片上傳至臉書社團「爆廢公社」，他表示，在新北捷運環狀線遇到了一名做工的老年工人，民眾對此要讓座給他，不料工人竟表示：「我身上髒，不要髒了座位。」接著轉身將自己攜帶的乾淨油漆桶放在地上，充當椅子坐著並開始滑手機、休息。
發布文章的民眾對此指出，「職業不分貴賤，人人（非全部）都是用汗水換新台幣，多點關愛社會多溫暖」；網友們也對於工人的舉動相當感動，在貼文留言區提到「好偉大的人。你有顆很聖潔的心」。還有人說「沒有工人沒有房子住，這些工人真的值得尊敬，雖然也可能買不起房，但還是值得尊敬」。甚至有人說「我哭了」。
(自由時報)
A: My favorite calligraphy style is probably cursive script: I like its flowing form. Which is your favorite style? B: I like cursive script too. You should check out works by contemporary Chinese calligrapher Ouyang Zhongshi. His cursive script calligraphy is really stunning. A: Thanks for the tip. I followed your advice and purchased a calligraphy brush and a practice cloth yesterday. I’m going to knuckle down for a long practice session this afternoon. B: Good luck! A: 我最喜歡的書法風格大概是「草書」，我喜歡那自由流動的形式。你最喜歡哪一種風格？ B: 我也喜歡「草書」。你應該去看看當代中國書法家歐陽中石的作品，他的草書書法真的很讓人驚艷。 A: 謝謝你的提議。我昨天聽你的建議去買了一支毛筆和水寫練習布。今天下午要用一段長時間來認真練習。 B: 加油！ （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
South Korean supergroup BTS made history again last week when its first all-English song “Dynamite” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart. BTS is the first Korean act to achieve this, smashing the record set by Psy, whose hit “Gangnam Style” reached No. 2 in 2012. The group also boasts a total of four No. 1 albums on Billboard. Asked if BTS felt like they have begun to earn more respect from the US, the group’s leader RM told AP: “We definitely feel that!” The group just won the Best Pop, Best K-pop, Best Group and Best Choreography awards
The practice of shenzhu (divine pig) “fattened pig” contests today play only a small role in Taiwan’s folk religion, but they are still held within a minority of temples. On Aug. 27, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Rosalia Wu held a news conference advocating for the shenzhu sacred pigs, objecting to the longstanding allowances given to breeders, and calling for strict enforcement of fines against the practice. Environment & Animal Society of Taiwan (EAST) researcher Tsun Fang-chu said private breeders keep the animals in cages and force-feed them to fatten them up, and over the long term this increase in weight means
A: I think I’ve got the basic calligraphy strokes down pat, but I’m still finding it hard to get the proportions right. My characters all seem kind of wonky and just, well, ugly! I feel like throwing in the towel. B: Don’t stress out about it too much. To create good art, you need to be in a relaxed frame of mind. Just keep practicing and you may find that what you originally thought was a deficiency actually develops into your own unique style. A: Alright, I’ll keep hammering away. B: That’s the spirit! A: 我覺得我對基本書法筆觸已經瞭若指掌了，不過要讓字體比例正確還真不容易。我的字看起來都有點搖搖晃晃，而且有一點，嗯，醜！我想放棄了。 B: 不要給自己太大壓力。要創造出好的藝術作品，你需要處於放鬆的心境。只要持續練習，你也許會發現原本以為的缺點，最後發展成自己獨特的風格。 A: