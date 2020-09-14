SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

Let’s go for a spin in my new set of wheels (1/5) 坐我的新車去兜風吧（一）

A: What do you think of my latest purchase?

B: Wow, you finally pulled the trigger on a car.

A: That’s right! It cost me an arm and a leg, but I’m now the proud owner of a vintage Mini.

A 1959 Mk I Mini is on display at the British Motor Museum in an undated photograph. 一輛一九五九年Mk I迷你汽車於英國汽車博物館展出，照片日期不詳。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: It’s so cool and really retro. I love the Union Jack design on the roof. How much did it set you back?

A: That’s classified information, but I can tell you this much: I’ll be eating like a pauper every meal for the next year-and-a-half to pay off the bank loan.

A: 你覺得我的新車怎麼樣？

B: 哇，你終於下定決心買車了。

A: 沒錯！它花了我不少錢，但是我現在成為了驕傲的經典款迷你車車主。

B: 這台車看起來超酷，而且很復古。我很愛車頂上的英國國旗設計。買下它花了你多少錢？

A: 這是機密哦，不過我可以告訴你：我接下來一年半每一餐都要吃得像貧民一樣省，才能付清銀行貸款。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

