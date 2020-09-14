A: What do you think of my latest purchase?
B: Wow, you finally pulled the trigger on a car.
A: That’s right! It cost me an arm and a leg, but I’m now the proud owner of a vintage Mini.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
B: It’s so cool and really retro. I love the Union Jack design on the roof. How much did it set you back?
A: That’s classified information, but I can tell you this much: I’ll be eating like a pauper every meal for the next year-and-a-half to pay off the bank loan.
A: 你覺得我的新車怎麼樣？
B: 哇，你終於下定決心買車了。
A: 沒錯！它花了我不少錢，但是我現在成為了驕傲的經典款迷你車車主。
B: 這台車看起來超酷，而且很復古。我很愛車頂上的英國國旗設計。買下它花了你多少錢？
A: 這是機密哦，不過我可以告訴你：我接下來一年半每一餐都要吃得像貧民一樣省，才能付清銀行貸款。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Language TIP
語文小提示
“It cost me an arm and a leg”
Definition:
Extremely expensive.
Example: “It costs me an arm and a leg to keep the castle heated during the winter months.”
A: My favorite calligraphy style is probably cursive script: I like its flowing form. Which is your favorite style? B: I like cursive script too. You should check out works by contemporary Chinese calligrapher Ouyang Zhongshi. His cursive script calligraphy is really stunning. A: Thanks for the tip. I followed your advice and purchased a calligraphy brush and a practice cloth yesterday. I’m going to knuckle down for a long practice session this afternoon. B: Good luck! A: 我最喜歡的書法風格大概是「草書」，我喜歡那自由流動的形式。你最喜歡哪一種風格？ B: 我也喜歡「草書」。你應該去看看當代中國書法家歐陽中石的作品，他的草書書法真的很讓人驚艷。 A: 謝謝你的提議。我昨天聽你的建議去買了一支毛筆和水寫練習布。今天下午要用一段長時間來認真練習。 B: 加油！ （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
A: Do you think I need to take classes from a calligraphy master if I want to improve my calligraphy? B: You could, but if you want to save money, there are plenty of books available. You could find a style of calligraphy that you like, and then practice copying it at home. A: How about materials? Should I splash out on a top-notch brush and some good quality paper? B: If I were you, I would buy one of those magic calligraphy cloths that you use with water. They also have grids on them to help you structure
South Korean supergroup BTS made history again last week when its first all-English song “Dynamite” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart. BTS is the first Korean act to achieve this, smashing the record set by Psy, whose hit “Gangnam Style” reached No. 2 in 2012. The group also boasts a total of four No. 1 albums on Billboard. Asked if BTS felt like they have begun to earn more respect from the US, the group’s leader RM told AP: “We definitely feel that!” The group just won the Best Pop, Best K-pop, Best Group and Best Choreography awards
Time to brush up on my calligraphy (3/5) 我該重練書法了（三） A: Do you know much about the different calligraphy styles? B: I just know the bare minimum: seal script is the really old one that we still use to engrave name chops. Then there is clerical script, which has wide, fat characters. A: I’m more familiar with semi-cursive script, the one that looks like flowing water, and cursive script, which is the very abstract one, like messy handwriting. B: Don’t forget standard script, which is probably the best place to start for a beginner. A: 你很了解不同的書法字體風格嗎？ B: 我只知道最粗淺的知識︰「篆書」是很古老的字體，我們現在仍然會用在姓名印章上。然後也有「隸書」，字體看起來較寬、較胖。 A: 我比較熟悉「行書」，就是看起來像流動的水那種風格，還有「草書」，很抽象的那種，就像亂七八糟的手寫。 B: 別忘了「楷書」，這也許是最適合新手開始的起點。 （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: