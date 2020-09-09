SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Time to brush up on my calligraphy (3/5) 我該重練書法了（三）

A: Do you know much about the different calligraphy styles?

B: I just know the bare minimum: seal script is the really old one that we still use to engrave name chops. Then there is clerical script, which has wide, fat characters.

A: I’m more familiar with semi-cursive script, the one that looks like flowing water, and cursive script, which is the very abstract one, like messy handwriting.

Han Dynasty calligraphy The Stele of Mount Hua Temple, written in clerical script. 漢朝隸書書法：《華山廟碑》。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: Don’t forget standard script, which is probably the best place to start for a beginner.

A: 你很了解不同的書法字體風格嗎？

B: 我只知道最粗淺的知識︰「篆書」是很古老的字體，我們現在仍然會用在姓名印章上。然後也有「隸書」，字體看起來較寬、較胖。

A: 我比較熟悉「行書」，就是看起來像流動的水那種風格，還有「草書」，很抽象的那種，就像亂七八糟的手寫。

B: 別忘了「楷書」，這也許是最適合新手開始的起點。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: