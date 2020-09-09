A: Do you know much about the different calligraphy styles?
B: I just know the bare minimum: seal script is the really old one that we still use to engrave name chops. Then there is clerical script, which has wide, fat characters.
A: I’m more familiar with semi-cursive script, the one that looks like flowing water, and cursive script, which is the very abstract one, like messy handwriting.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
B: Don’t forget standard script, which is probably the best place to start for a beginner.
A: 你很了解不同的書法字體風格嗎？
B: 我只知道最粗淺的知識︰「篆書」是很古老的字體，我們現在仍然會用在姓名印章上。然後也有「隸書」，字體看起來較寬、較胖。
A: 我比較熟悉「行書」，就是看起來像流動的水那種風格，還有「草書」，很抽象的那種，就像亂七八糟的手寫。
B: 別忘了「楷書」，這也許是最適合新手開始的起點。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
“I just know the bare minimum”
This phrase means: I only have a basic understanding of the subject.
Do you believe in ghosts? (5/5) 你相信鬼嗎？（五） A: I just thought of some other things you should avoid during the seventh lunar month. B: Oh, such as? A: Do not get married or start a new business during this inauspicious month. B: I see. I once read that you shouldn’t go swimming? A: Correct. We believe that evil spirits who have drowned might try to drown you while you’re swimming. B: Well, if you pay close attention to safety while swimming, you won’t come to any harm. A: 我剛剛想到其他一些你應該在農曆七月避免做的事。 B: 例如說？ A: 在這個不祥的月份裡，不要結婚或成立新公司。 B: 我懂了。我有一次也曾讀到說，這段時間你不應該去游泳？ A: 沒錯。我們相信溺死的惡鬼可能會趁你游泳的時候試著讓你溺水。 B: 不過，你去游泳時如果多注意安全，就不會出事啦。 （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
A: Since the gates of the underworld are still open, I’ve had to adjust some of my habits. I must remember to take in the laundry before nightfall, because hanging clothes could be worn by evil spirits to sneak into our home. B: Wow, you’re really hardcore. What other aspects of your behavior have you adjusted? A: Let me see. . . I can’t play loud music or use the vacuum cleaner at night for the same reason. B: Vacuuming at night? I’m glad I’m not your neighbor. A: 既然地下世界的門還開著，我也必須要調整一些習慣。我要記得在入夜前把洗好的衣服拿進來，因為掛著的衣服可能會被惡鬼穿上，然後偷溜進我們家。 B: 哇，你真的很認真。你還調整了哪些行為啊？ A: 讓我看看……一樣的原因，我晚上不能大聲播放音樂或使用吸塵器。 B: 在晚上用吸塵器？我真高興我不是你的鄰居。 （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English
After two years of refurbishment, the Pingtung County Library reopened its doors on Aug. 28. Surrounded by the greenery in the Millennium Park in Pingtung City, the building has quickly become the city’s latest landmark. According to Pingtung Country Government Cultural Affairs Department, the new library, which positions itself as “our library,” has 700 seats and a collection of 400,000 volumes, increased from the original 150,000 books. The library uses RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology throughout its collection, and introduces Taiwan’s first smart shelf for book returns, in addition to the 24-hour drive-through book return system. Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an says
Guided by ocean plankton fossils and climate models, scientists have calculated just how cold it got on Earth during the depths of the last ice age, when immense ice sheets covered large parts of North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The average global temperature during the period known as the Last Glacial Maximum from roughly 23,000 to 19,000 years ago was about 7.8°C, 7°C colder than last year, the researchers said Aug. 26. Certain regions were much cooler than the global average, they found. The polar regions cooled far more than the tropics, with the Arctic region 14°C colder than