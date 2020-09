SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Time to brush up on my calligraphy (2/5) 我該重練書法了(二)

A: Do you think I need to take classes from a calligraphy master if I want to improve my calligraphy?

B: You could, but if you want to save money, there are plenty of books available. You could find a style of calligraphy that you like, and then practice copying it at home.

A: How about materials? Should I splash out on a top-notch brush and some good quality paper?

Yao Chi-tsung, a teacher of Chinese language at the Taichung Municipal Feng Yuan Commercial High School on July 28, displays his seal script calligraphy, which won first prize within the calligraphy category at the Da Dun Fine Arts Exhibition. 台中市立豐原高商國文科教師姚吉聰七月二十八日展示他的篆書書法,該作品榮獲大墩美展書法類第一名。 Photo: Ou Su-mei, Liberty Times照片:自由時報記歐素美

B: If I were you, I would buy one of those magic calligraphy cloths that you use with water. They also have grids on them to help you structure the characters properly.

A: That’s a great idea!

A: 如果我想把書法寫好,你覺得我需要找一位書法大師上課嗎?

B: 可以啊,但是如果你想省錢,也有很多書可以參考。你可以找一種喜歡的書法風格,然後在家練習臨摹。

A: 那材料呢?我是不是應該不計血本買一隻高級毛筆跟品質好的紙?

B: 如果我是你,我會去買一塊那種書法水寫布,可以用水重複書寫。上面還有印格子,能幫助你正確建構字體。

A: 真是個好方法!

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times/台北時報章厚明譯)

