SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Time to brush up on my calligraphy (1/5) 我該重練書法了(一)

A: How’s your calligraphy?

B: Not great. After graduating from university I hardly ever write by hand, so both my handwriting and calligraphy is really poor. Why do you ask?

A: I went to a calligraphy exhibition yesterday and was deeply inspired by the beauty of the brush strokes. But at school, I never had the slightest interest in it.

A Buddhist monk signs a guest book at Byodo-in temple in Kyoto Prefecture, Japan in an undated photograph. 一位和尚於日本京都平等院簽寫訪客簽名簿,照片日期不詳。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片:維基共享資源

B: Well, we live in a digital world. Perhaps our minds are unconsciously craving analog stimulation — kind of like how vinyl has made a comeback.

A: Hmm... you may be on to something.

A: 你的書法寫得如何?

B: 不太好。大學畢業之後,我幾乎就沒有用手寫字了,所以我的手寫和書法都很糟。你怎麼會問這個?

A: 我昨天去看一個書法展,深受那些筆觸的美感啟發。但是在學校的時候,我對書法從不感興趣。

B: 嗯,生活在數位世界中,也許我們的心智無意識地渴求類比的刺激——有點像是黑 膠唱片重出江湖那樣。

A: 嗯……你也許有點道理。

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times/台北時報章厚明譯)

