A: How’s your calligraphy?
B: Not great. After graduating from university I hardly ever write by hand, so both my handwriting and calligraphy is really poor. Why do you ask?
A: I went to a calligraphy exhibition yesterday and was deeply inspired by the beauty of the brush strokes. But at school, I never had the slightest interest in it.
B: Well, we live in a digital world. Perhaps our minds are unconsciously craving analog stimulation — kind of like how vinyl has made a comeback.
A: Hmm... you may be on to something.
A: 你的書法寫得如何？
B: 不太好。大學畢業之後，我幾乎就沒有用手寫字了，所以我的手寫和書法都很糟。你怎麼會問這個？
A: 我昨天去看一個書法展，深受那些筆觸的美感啟發。但是在學校的時候，我對書法從不感興趣。
B: 嗯，生活在數位世界中，也許我們的心智無意識地渴求類比的刺激——有點像是黑 膠唱片重出江湖那樣。
A: 嗯……你也許有點道理。
The verb “decapitate” combines the Latin words de (off) and caput (head). It means “to cut the head off,” and came into English in the 1610s, by way of the 14th century French word decapiter. The noun form is “decapitation.” The word “capitation” also exists, although it doesn’t mean to place the head back on the body once it has been removed. It means “the counting of heads” for the purposes of levying a tax, and dates back to the 1610s. In the early 15th century, the root caput came to be associated with the main, principal, chief or dominant item of
A: Are you religious? B: Kind of. My parents are Buddhists, but I’m not that religious myself. That’s why I only have a very superficial understanding about gho-. . . I mean, phantom month. A: We believe that the world of the living is haunted by both good and bad spirits during this period. B: My parents have set up a separate table with offerings for our ancestors, and they burnt joss paper outside our home this morning. A: Mine too. We also set up a table outside our house with offerings for wandering spirits. A: 你有宗教信仰嗎？ B: 算有吧。我爸媽都是佛教徒，但是我自己並沒有那麼信。這也就是為什麼我對於鬼……我是說，農曆七月，只有很粗淺的認識。 A: 我們相信，活人的世界在這時期會有好的和壞的鬼魂出沒。 B:
Do you believe in ghosts? (5/5) 你相信鬼嗎？（五） A: I just thought of some other things you should avoid during the seventh lunar month. B: Oh, such as? A: Do not get married or start a new business during this inauspicious month. B: I see. I once read that you shouldn’t go swimming? A: Correct. We believe that evil spirits who have drowned might try to drown you while you’re swimming. B: Well, if you pay close attention to safety while swimming, you won’t come to any harm. A: 我剛剛想到其他一些你應該在農曆七月避免做的事。 B: 例如說？ A: 在這個不祥的月份裡，不要結婚或成立新公司。 B: 我懂了。我有一次也曾讀到說，這段時間你不應該去游泳？ A: 沒錯。我們相信溺死的惡鬼可能會趁你游泳的時候試著讓你溺水。 B: 不過，你去游泳時如果多注意安全，就不會出事啦。 （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
A: Since the gates of the underworld are still open, I’ve had to adjust some of my habits. I must remember to take in the laundry before nightfall, because hanging clothes could be worn by evil spirits to sneak into our home. B: Wow, you’re really hardcore. What other aspects of your behavior have you adjusted? A: Let me see. . . I can’t play loud music or use the vacuum cleaner at night for the same reason. B: Vacuuming at night? I’m glad I’m not your neighbor. A: 既然地下世界的門還開著，我也必須要調整一些習慣。我要記得在入夜前把洗好的衣服拿進來，因為掛著的衣服可能會被惡鬼穿上，然後偷溜進我們家。 B: 哇，你真的很認真。你還調整了哪些行為啊？ A: 讓我看看……一樣的原因，我晚上不能大聲播放音樂或使用吸塵器。 B: 在晚上用吸塵器？我真高興我不是你的鄰居。 （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English