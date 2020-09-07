SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Time to brush up on my calligraphy (1/5) 我該重練書法了（一）

A: How’s your calligraphy?

B: Not great. After graduating from university I hardly ever write by hand, so both my handwriting and calligraphy is really poor. Why do you ask?

A: I went to a calligraphy exhibition yesterday and was deeply inspired by the beauty of the brush strokes. But at school, I never had the slightest interest in it.

A Buddhist monk signs a guest book at Byodo-in temple in Kyoto Prefecture, Japan in an undated photograph. 一位和尚於日本京都平等院簽寫訪客簽名簿，照片日期不詳。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: Well, we live in a digital world. Perhaps our minds are unconsciously craving analog stimulation — kind of like how vinyl has made a comeback.

A: Hmm... you may be on to something.

A: 你的書法寫得如何？

B: 不太好。大學畢業之後，我幾乎就沒有用手寫字了，所以我的手寫和書法都很糟。你怎麼會問這個？

A: 我昨天去看一個書法展，深受那些筆觸的美感啟發。但是在學校的時候，我對書法從不感興趣。

B: 嗯，生活在數位世界中，也許我們的心智無意識地渴求類比的刺激——有點像是黑 膠唱片重出江湖那樣。

A: 嗯……你也許有點道理。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: