The Notting Hill Carnival, a highlight of the British summer, may have been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a couple of colorful individuals on Monday were determined to bring some festival spirit to west London’s quiet streets. The carnival, seen as a symbol of interracial tolerance, dates back to the 1960s and celebrates Britain’s Afro-Caribbean community. It usually attracts more than a million visitors over the August Bank Holiday weekend, but its parade has been replaced this year by a virtual festival.
(Reuters)
諾丁丘嘉年華是英國夏日的亮點，儘管今年的活動因武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）疫情而取消，但仍有數人堅持上街，用繽紛的色彩為西倫敦安靜的街道帶來節慶氣氛。諾丁丘嘉年華被視為種族包容的象徵，始於一九六○年代，頌揚英國的加勒比海非裔族群。嘉年華通常在八月的公共假週末連假迎來逾一百萬遊客，但今年的遊街活動以線上活動代替。
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
（台北時報林俐凱譯）
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
The verb “decapitate” combines the Latin words de (off) and caput (head). It means “to cut the head off,” and came into English in the 1610s, by way of the 14th century French word decapiter. The noun form is “decapitation.” The word “capitation” also exists, although it doesn’t mean to place the head back on the body once it has been removed. It means “the counting of heads” for the purposes of levying a tax, and dates back to the 1610s. In the early 15th century, the root caput came to be associated with the main, principal, chief or dominant item of
Sharks have more complex social lives than previously known, as shown by a study finding that gray reef sharks in the Pacific Ocean cultivate surprising social networks with one another and develop bonds that can endure for years. The research focused on the social behavior of 41 reef sharks around the Palmyra Atoll, about 1,600km southwest of Hawaii, using acoustic transmitters to track them and camera tags to gain greater clarity into their interactions. Far from being solitary creatures, the sharks formed social communities that remained rather stable over time, with some of the same individuals remaining together during the four years
A: Are you religious? B: Kind of. My parents are Buddhists, but I’m not that religious myself. That’s why I only have a very superficial understanding about gho-. . . I mean, phantom month. A: We believe that the world of the living is haunted by both good and bad spirits during this period. B: My parents have set up a separate table with offerings for our ancestors, and they burnt joss paper outside our home this morning. A: Mine too. We also set up a table outside our house with offerings for wandering spirits. A: 你有宗教信仰嗎？ B: 算有吧。我爸媽都是佛教徒，但是我自己並沒有那麼信。這也就是為什麼我對於鬼……我是說，農曆七月，只有很粗淺的認識。 A: 我們相信，活人的世界在這時期會有好的和壞的鬼魂出沒。 B:
The organizers of the Berlin International Film Festival (aka Berlinale) said last Monday that they will stop awarding separate acting prizes to women and men beginning next year, and the performance awards will be defined in a gender-neutral way at next year’s festival, for which a physical event is planned. The festival awards a Golden Bear for the best film and a series of Silver Bears, which until this year included best actor and best actress honors. Organizers said those prizes will be replaced with a Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance and a Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance. In a