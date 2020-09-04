A: I just thought of some other things you should avoid during the seventh lunar month.
B: Oh, such as?
A: Do not get married or start a new business during this inauspicious month.
Photo: Chou Hsiang-yun, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報周湘芸
B: I see. I once read that you shouldn’t go swimming?
A: Correct. We believe that evil spirits who have drowned might try to drown you while you’re swimming.
B: Well, if you pay close attention to safety while swimming, you won’t come to any harm.
A: 我剛剛想到其他一些你應該在農曆七月避免做的事。
B: 例如說？
A: 在這個不祥的月份裡，不要結婚或成立新公司。
B: 我懂了。我有一次也曾讀到說，這段時間你不應該去游泳？
A: 沒錯。我們相信溺死的惡鬼可能會趁你游泳的時候試著讓你溺水。
B: 不過，你去游泳時如果多注意安全，就不會出事啦。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“inauspicious”
Synonyms:
unlucky, unfavourable, adverse,ill-omened, ominous, ill-fated, ill-starred.
A: Are you religious? B: Kind of. My parents are Buddhists, but I’m not that religious myself. That’s why I only have a very superficial understanding about gho-. . . I mean, phantom month. A: We believe that the world of the living is haunted by both good and bad spirits during this period. B: My parents have set up a separate table with offerings for our ancestors, and they burnt joss paper outside our home this morning. A: Mine too. We also set up a table outside our house with offerings for wandering spirits. A: 你有宗教信仰嗎？ B: 算有吧。我爸媽都是佛教徒，但是我自己並沒有那麼信。這也就是為什麼我對於鬼……我是說，農曆七月，只有很粗淺的認識。 A: 我們相信，活人的世界在這時期會有好的和壞的鬼魂出沒。 B:
