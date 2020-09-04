SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

Do you believe in ghosts? (5/5) 你相信鬼嗎？（五）

A: I just thought of some other things you should avoid during the seventh lunar month.

B: Oh, such as?

A: Do not get married or start a new business during this inauspicious month.

B: I see. I once read that you shouldn’t go swimming?

A: Correct. We believe that evil spirits who have drowned might try to drown you while you’re swimming.

B: Well, if you pay close attention to safety while swimming, you won’t come to any harm.

A: 我剛剛想到其他一些你應該在農曆七月避免做的事。

B: 例如說？

A: 在這個不祥的月份裡，不要結婚或成立新公司。

B: 我懂了。我有一次也曾讀到說，這段時間你不應該去游泳？

A: 沒錯。我們相信溺死的惡鬼可能會趁你游泳的時候試著讓你溺水。

B: 不過，你去游泳時如果多注意安全，就不會出事啦。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

