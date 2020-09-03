A: Since the gates of the underworld are still open, I’ve had to adjust some of my habits. I must remember to take in the laundry before nightfall, because hanging clothes could be worn by evil spirits to sneak into our home.
B: Wow, you’re really hardcore. What other aspects of your behavior have you adjusted?
A: Let me see. . . I can’t play loud music or use the vacuum cleaner at night for the same reason.
Photo courtesy of Eastern Broadcasting Co 照片：華影國際影藝提供
B: Vacuuming at night? I’m glad I’m not your neighbor.
A: 既然地下世界的門還開著，我也必須要調整一些習慣。我要記得在入夜前把洗好的衣服拿進來，因為掛著的衣服可能會被惡鬼穿上，然後偷溜進我們家。
B: 哇，你真的很認真。你還調整了哪些行為啊？
A: 讓我看看……一樣的原因，我晚上不能大聲播放音樂或使用吸塵器。
B: 在晚上用吸塵器？我真高興我不是你的鄰居。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Wow, you’re really hardcore.”
You can use this phrase when you want to say that someone does something in an extreme or intense fashion.
