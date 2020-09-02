SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

Do you believe in ghosts? (3/5) 你相信鬼嗎？（三）

A: Today is the 15th day of the seventh month — Zhongyuan Festival.

B: This is the festival about Mulian, right?

A: Yep. Mulian rescued his mother from hungry spirits in the preta world by preparing food offerings on this day. His devotion finally saved his mother.

“Mulian intercedes with Buddha to save his mother.” Woodcut from a Chinese book. 《目連救母》。出自一本中文書裡的木刻畫 。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: I guess you could say it fuses Chinese Confucian filial piety with Indian Buddhism. How will your family observe the festival?

A: This evening we will eat a big dinner and prepare plenty of food for our ancestors.

A: 今天是農曆七月十五——中元節。

B: 這天也是關於目蓮的節日，對不對？

A: 對呀，目蓮在這一天，把母親從餓鬼道中的餓鬼中拯救出來，靠的就是準備食物供奉他們。目蓮的虔誠最後拯救了他的母親。

B: 我猜，你可以說這個故事融合了中國儒教的孝道和印度的佛教。那你們家怎麼過這個節日呢？

A: 我們今天晚上會吃一頓大餐，並且為祖先準備很多食物。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: