A: Today is the 15th day of the seventh month — Zhongyuan Festival.
B: This is the festival about Mulian, right?
A: Yep. Mulian rescued his mother from hungry spirits in the preta world by preparing food offerings on this day. His devotion finally saved his mother.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
B: I guess you could say it fuses Chinese Confucian filial piety with Indian Buddhism. How will your family observe the festival?
A: This evening we will eat a big dinner and prepare plenty of food for our ancestors.
A: 今天是農曆七月十五——中元節。
B: 這天也是關於目蓮的節日，對不對？
A: 對呀，目蓮在這一天，把母親從餓鬼道中的餓鬼中拯救出來，靠的就是準備食物供奉他們。目蓮的虔誠最後拯救了他的母親。
B: 我猜，你可以說這個故事融合了中國儒教的孝道和印度的佛教。那你們家怎麼過這個節日呢？
A: 我們今天晚上會吃一頓大餐，並且為祖先準備很多食物。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“fuse”
Synonyms: blend, merge,
combine, amalgamate,intermix, synthesize.
