Don’t be duped by ‘hydrogen water’ claims 「水素水」含氫水能美容抗氧化? 國健署︰別上當

There are many posts circulating on the Internet that tout the beauty and health benefits of “water factor water.” They claim that drinking it can flush free radicals out of your body and reduce cell damage. Some dishonest merchants sell it under the guise of being appointed to spread information for the public good. To clarify this issue, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) says that it has investigated these claims and found that there is no evidence for them. The HPA handles such cases in accordance with the law, so unscrupulous merchants had better not push their luck.

The HPA says that “water factor” is just “suiso” — the Japanese word for “hydrogen,” so “water factor water” is water that contains hydrogen gas. However, no papers have been published in reputable journals to prove that “water factor water” has any particular effect. In fact, it is no different from ordinary boiled water, so there is no proven basis for saying “water factor water” is particularly beneficial. The best way to keep hydrated is to drink plain water.

The HPA reminds price-conscious consumers to be aware that “water factor water” costs three times as much as ordinary water. As for the dazzling range of hydrogen-water-making devices available on the market for tens of thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, before buying them, people should be skeptical about any advertisement and not believe every advertising claim. To avoid being duped, it is best not to splash out until you have checked the facts.

A monk keeps a bottle of water beside him while begging for alms in hot weather in Taipei on July 27. 一名和尚七月二十七日在台北的炎熱天氣下化緣,身邊放著一瓶水。 Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Liberty Times照片: 自由時報塗建榮

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

網路盛傳「水素水」具有美容、保養功效,宣稱飲用後可以清除體內自由基、減少細胞損傷,更有不肖廠商假借受託辦理公益宣導名義實則銷售;對此,國民健康署澄清表示,已查證絕無此事,並依法處辦,請無良廠商勿心存僥倖。

國健署指出,「水素」就是日文的「氫」,所以「水素水」就是含有氫氣的水,目前並沒有正式期刊文獻能證實「水素水」的功效,其實跟一般開水沒兩樣,所以說「水素水」的效果是沒有實證根據的。喝水才是最有效的補充水分。

國健署呼籲,消費者在精打細算顧荷包的同時,要認清「水素水」標價是普通水的三倍之多,市面上販售琳瑯滿目動輒上萬元的氫水生成裝置,民眾購買前都要對任何廣告,保持著懷疑的態度,不一味聽信廣告宣傳,認清事實後,才不至於當了冤大頭啊!

(自由時報)