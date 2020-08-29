Indian authorities have imposed tough anti-COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and the size of Ganesha elephant god idols for one of the biggest religious festivals of the year, which started on Saturday last week.
The 10 days of prayers and family gatherings for Ganesh Chaturthi started under a pandemic cloud. Most major cities have ordered that effigies of the popular elephant-headed god Ganesha, which can draw thousands of Hindu devotees onto the streets, be shrunk back.
Traditionally, the idols can tower 10m high or more and need dozens of people to carry them, but this year authorities said they can be no more than 1.1m tall in a bid to cut crowds.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
In New Delhi, no Ganesha idols will be shown in public, while hard-hit Mumbai has cut back access to the seafront to immerse Ganesha figures.
Authorities want devotees to mark the festival at home, dampening enthusiasm among pandemic-weary locals. Even the idols worshipped at home must be no more than 33cm.
In a sign of the times one of the rare Ganesha elephants on display sprays sanitizer onto the hands of devotees who come to pray.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Some cities which have seen a surge in coronavirus cases had proposed a complete ban on Ganesha gatherings in public.
(AFP)
印度政府日前實施多項嚴格規範，以遏止武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）傳播，包括管制聚會規模，以及限制象頭神甘尼許的神像尺寸。這場年度最大的宗教慶典於上週六展開。
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
為期十天的祈禱和家族聚會是象神節的主軸，今年在全球疫情籠罩下揭開序幕。印度絕大多數的主要城市皆下達命令，要求廣受民眾歡迎、每每吸引數千名印度教徒上街膜拜的象頭神甘尼許，其神像尺寸縮小。
傳統上，象頭神的神像可達十公尺或更高，並且需要數十人扛著。然而，今年當局為了縮減人群，規定神像不得高於一‧一公尺。
新德里規定不得公開展示甘尼許神像，而受到疫情嚴重衝擊的孟買則是縮減開放濱海地區，減少人群前往海邊把甘尼許塑像浸入水中。
Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
當局要求信徒在家過節，澆熄了厭倦疫情的民眾期待過節的熱情。政府甚至規定家中供奉的神像不得高於三十三公分。
一座展示中極為稀有的甘尼許神像，將乾洗手消毒液灑在來到祂面前祈禱的虔誠信徒手上，彷彿是這個時代的象徵。
有些新冠病毒病例激增的城市，則提議完全禁止在公開場合舉行甘尼許祈福聚會。
（台北時報章厚明譯）
