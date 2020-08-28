SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

Do you believe in astrology? 你相信星座嗎？（五）

A: There are only 12 star signs. That means that roughly 1/12 of the 7.8 billion people in the world have the same set of personality traits and share the same fate on any given day. It’s quite improbable.

B: When you put it like that. . . you’ve convinced me. Now I’m skeptical too.

A: Instead of getting hung up on star signs when dating, just focus on individual personalities. Don’t limit yourself to certain star signs. There are plenty more fish in the sea.

A calligraphy series of the 12 zodiac signs by calligrapher Chang Chih-hung are displayed in Taichung on Nov. 13, 2015. 書法家張志鴻作品「西洋十二星座」，攝於二○一五年十一月十三日。 Photo: Lee Chung-hsien, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報李忠憲

B: That’s good advice. If I cast my net far and wide, I’m much more likely to catch my perfect match.

A: 星座只有十二個。那代表世界上七十八億人當中，大約十二分之一都有同樣的人格特質組合，而且任何一天都有相同的命運。這是不太可能的。

B: 當你這麼說的時候……你說服我了，現在我也懷疑了。

A: 在約會時與其著迷於星座，你應該將焦點放在個人特質上。不要讓自己被特定的星座限制，天涯何處無芳草，海裡還有很多魚。

B: 這真是好建議。如果我把網子丟遠、範圍擴大，就更有可能找到完美情人吧。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

