A: There are only 12 star signs. That means that roughly 1/12 of the 7.8 billion people in the world have the same set of personality traits and share the same fate on any given day. It’s quite improbable.
B: When you put it like that. . . you’ve convinced me. Now I’m skeptical too.
A: Instead of getting hung up on star signs when dating, just focus on individual personalities. Don’t limit yourself to certain star signs. There are plenty more fish in the sea.
Photo: Lee Chung-hsien, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報李忠憲
B: That’s good advice. If I cast my net far and wide, I’m much more likely to catch my perfect match.
A: 星座只有十二個。那代表世界上七十八億人當中，大約十二分之一都有同樣的人格特質組合，而且任何一天都有相同的命運。這是不太可能的。
B: 當你這麼說的時候……你說服我了，現在我也懷疑了。
A: 在約會時與其著迷於星座，你應該將焦點放在個人特質上。不要讓自己被特定的星座限制，天涯何處無芳草，海裡還有很多魚。
B: 這真是好建議。如果我把網子丟遠、範圍擴大，就更有可能找到完美情人吧。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“cast one’s net
(far and wide)”
Definition: to search for something or someone over a large area or population
Alternative wording:
cast the net (far and wide)
