A: OK, I’m going to fully debunk horoscopes: the reason they appear so precise is because of what psychologists call “Barnum statements.”
B: What are those?
A: They are descriptions of someone’s personality that are so vague and general, he or she believes they’re specifically tailored to him- or herself. It’s a trick that has been used by fortune tellers, astrologers and con-artists over the centuries to convince people they possess paranormal powers.
Photo courtesy of Eastern Broadcasting Co 照片：東森提供
B: I see.
A: So when you read a horoscope, you unconsciously seize upon any details that accord with your life experiences.
A: 好，我現在要來徹底揭穿星座運勢：它們看起來那麼準確的原因，在於心理學家所說的「巴納姆陳述」。
B: 那是什麼？
A: 它們是關於某些人個性的描述，其模糊和空泛的程度讓人們以為，這些是特別為他們量身訂做的。好幾個世紀以來，算命者、占星術士，以及騙子都經常利用這個把戲，企圖說服人們他們擁有超自然能力。
B: 我懂了。
A: 所以當你讀到一則星座運勢的時候，你就會無意識地抓住任何符合你生命經驗的細節。
(Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“debunk“
Definition: to expose an idea, theory or belief as false.
Synonyms: expose, discredit, disprove, invalidate, prove to be false, knock the bottom out of, drive a coach and horses through.
A: Are you sure it’s a good idea to choose your partner using astrology? B: You don’t believe in it? A: Actually, I’m quite skeptical. It’s a pseudoscience. There is no evidence whatsoever that the movement of stars has any effect on human lives. B: But a friend of mine absolutely swears by it. She says she reads the horoscope every day, and it really helps as a guide to life and relationships. A: 你確定用星座來挑選對象是一個好主意嗎？ B: 你不相信星座嗎？ A: 其實，我抱持著有些懷疑的態度。占星術是「偽科學」。沒有證據顯示星球的運行對人類生命有任何影響。 B: 但是我有一個朋友超級相信星座。她說她每天都會讀星座運勢，而且它真的很有用，能指引她的生活和人際關係。 （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文: