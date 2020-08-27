SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Do you believe in astrology? (4/5) 你相信星座嗎？（四）

A: OK, I’m going to fully debunk horoscopes: the reason they appear so precise is because of what psychologists call “Barnum statements.”

B: What are those?

A: They are descriptions of someone’s personality that are so vague and general, he or she believes they’re specifically tailored to him- or herself. It’s a trick that has been used by fortune tellers, astrologers and con-artists over the centuries to convince people they possess paranormal powers.

Actress Christina Mok, left, plays the role of a crystal ball reader in a scene from the TV series Single Ladies Senior. 演員莫允雯（左）在電視劇《高塔公主》中扮演水晶球算命師。 Photo courtesy of Eastern Broadcasting Co 照片：東森提供

B: I see.

A: So when you read a horoscope, you unconsciously seize upon any details that accord with your life experiences.

A: 好，我現在要來徹底揭穿星座運勢：它們看起來那麼準確的原因，在於心理學家所說的「巴納姆陳述」。

B: 那是什麼？

A: 它們是關於某些人個性的描述，其模糊和空泛的程度讓人們以為，這些是特別為他們量身訂做的。好幾個世紀以來，算命者、占星術士，以及騙子都經常利用這個把戲，企圖說服人們他們擁有超自然能力。

B: 我懂了。

A: 所以當你讀到一則星座運勢的時候，你就會無意識地抓住任何符合你生命經驗的細節。

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

