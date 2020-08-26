As key rival Disney+ is set to launch in Indonesia starting next month, streaming giant Netflix is promoting its mobile-only subscription in Southeast Asia while increasing local content. According to Reuters, over a million of Netflix’s nearly 200 million subscribers across the world are in Southeast Asia, and the market is expanding rapidly.
Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country, with about 270 million people. Netflix has said that it will continue to expand local content, and plans to start filming projects in Indonesia and Thailand soon. The region is estimated to have generated US$600 million (about NT$ 17.7 billion) from music and video subscription last year, but the figure is likely to surge to US$3 billion annually by 2025.
Meanwhile, the Taiwanese government announced last week plans to bar local agents from helping Chinese “over-the-top” (OTT) service providers operate in Taiwan, and Netflix and local OTT services, such as Taiwan Mobile’s myVideo and Far EasTone Telecommunications’ friday, are all expected to benefit from the ban.
Photo courtesy of Netflix 照片︰網飛提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
網飛的主要對手迪士尼＋下月即將進軍印尼，串流巨擘網飛則表示，正在東南亞推廣僅限行動裝置上的訂閱方案，並增加本土製作內容。根據路透報導，在網飛全球多達近兩億訂戶中，超過一百萬訂戶來自快速成長的東南亞市場。
印尼是全球人口數第四大國家，總人口兩億七千萬人，網飛表示將繼續加強當地內容，並計畫很快在印尼、泰國展開拍片計畫。該地區去年影音訂閱的營收估計達六億美元（約一百七十七億台幣），到二○二五年可能暴增至年營收三十億美元。
此外，台灣政府上週宣布將禁止本土公司代理中國「OTT」（線上影音）平台在台營運。網飛和本土OTT，例如台灣大哥大的「myVideo」、遠傳電信的「friday」影音預料將因此而受惠。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
1. Indonesia n. 印尼 (yin4 ni2)
2. subscription n. 訂閱 (ding4 yue4)
3. Southeast Asia phr.東南亞 (dong1 nan2 ya4)
4. populous adj. 人口眾多 (ren2 kou3 zhong4 duo1)
5. over-the-top phr. 線上影音 (xian4 shang4 ying3 yin1)
Taiwan plans to stop local sales for Chinese Internet television streaming services operated by the likes of iQiyi and Tencent Holdings, according to regulations released this week, but does not plan on blocking the services. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has long been suspicious of Chinese attempts to sway its population, including by use of fake news spread online and efforts to influence Taiwanese media. The Ministry of Economic Affairs said late Tuesday that the rules barring Taiwanese companies from selling or operating as sales agents for Chinese Internet streaming services will take effect Sept. 3. The service
A day out at the zoo 去動物園玩 A: The lions look really scary! That one’s staring right at me. Do you think it’s hungry? B: Don’t worry. There’s a thick glass screen between it and us. Besides, animals in captivity must become tame after a while and lose their hunting instincts. A: Hmm, I’m not so sure about that. Killing prey is hard-wired into their brains. If I accidentally fell into the enclosure, I’m sure I’d be torn limb from limb in a matter of seconds. After all, you occasionally read news stories about accidents between humans and big cats in zoos. B: Actually, you may be right. Only last
Like in many countries hit by COVID-19, A-level exams in Britain in April, May and June had to be abandoned because of the pandemic. A-levels (General Certificate of Education Advanced Level) are key school-leaving exams for 18-year-olds. So where do the grades come from? Teachers were asked instead to make an assessment of their students’ grades, which were then modified based on a school’s past performance. According to England’s exam regulator, the moderation is a process intended to avoid widespread grade inflation. The publication of A-level results two weeks ago sparked outrage when it emerged that 39 percent of teachers’ assessments had
A: The Malayan tapir’s monochrome markings are really unique, but I wonder why it evolved like this. Surely the huge white-colored patch on the rear two-thirds of its body makes it stand out like a sore thumb in the wild. B: I know the answer: It’s actually a really clever form of camouflage. When the tapir is lying down to sleep, other animals might mistake it for a large rock. A: Oh, I see. That’s ingenious! B: Hey, we’ve just got enough time to tour the African Animal Area before the zoo closes. A: OK, let’s hotfoot it over there. A: