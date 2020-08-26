New streaming battle to kick off in SE Asia 決戰東南亞！影音串流大戰即將開打

As key rival Disney+ is set to launch in Indonesia starting next month, streaming giant Netflix is promoting its mobile-only subscription in Southeast Asia while increasing local content. According to Reuters, over a million of Netflix’s nearly 200 million subscribers across the world are in Southeast Asia, and the market is expanding rapidly.

Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country, with about 270 million people. Netflix has said that it will continue to expand local content, and plans to start filming projects in Indonesia and Thailand soon. The region is estimated to have generated US$600 million (about NT$ 17.7 billion) from music and video subscription last year, but the figure is likely to surge to US$3 billion annually by 2025.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese government announced last week plans to bar local agents from helping Chinese “over-the-top” (OTT) service providers operate in Taiwan, and Netflix and local OTT services, such as Taiwan Mobile’s myVideo and Far EasTone Telecommunications’ friday, are all expected to benefit from the ban.

The cast of Nowhere Man, Netflix Taiwan’s first original drama series, attends a news conference in Taipei on Oct. 30 last year before its debut the next day. 《罪夢者》的演員們於首映前夕，去年十月三十日在台北市參加記者會，該劇為台灣網飛首部原創連續劇。 Photo courtesy of Netflix 照片︰網飛提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

網飛的主要對手迪士尼＋下月即將進軍印尼，串流巨擘網飛則表示，正在東南亞推廣僅限行動裝置上的訂閱方案，並增加本土製作內容。根據路透報導，在網飛全球多達近兩億訂戶中，超過一百萬訂戶來自快速成長的東南亞市場。

印尼是全球人口數第四大國家，總人口兩億七千萬人，網飛表示將繼續加強當地內容，並計畫很快在印尼、泰國展開拍片計畫。該地區去年影音訂閱的營收估計達六億美元（約一百七十七億台幣），到二○二五年可能暴增至年營收三十億美元。

此外，台灣政府上週宣布將禁止本土公司代理中國「OTT」（線上影音）平台在台營運。網飛和本土OTT，例如台灣大哥大的「myVideo」、遠傳電信的「friday」影音預料將因此而受惠。

（台北時報張聖恩〉