Do you believe in astrology? (2/5) 你相信星座嗎？（二）

A: Are you sure it’s a good idea to choose your partner using astrology?

B: You don’t believe in it?

A: Actually, I’m quite skeptical. It’s a pseudoscience. There is no evidence whatsoever that the movement of stars has any effect on human lives.

President Tsai Ing-wen on May 13 appears as a guest on famous Taiwanese?astrologist Jesse Tang’s, left, Yahoo TV show to promote agricultural produce. 蔡英文總統五月十三日上台灣著名占星家唐綺陽(左)的Yahoo TV節目宣傳農產品。 Photo courtesy of yahoo tv 照片：yahoo tv提供

B: But a friend of mine absolutely swears by it. She says she reads the horoscope every day, and it really helps as a guide to life and relationships.

A: 你確定用星座來挑選對象是一個好主意嗎？

B: 你不相信星座嗎？

A: 其實，我抱持著有些懷疑的態度。占星術是「偽科學」。沒有證據顯示星球的運行對人類生命有任何影響。

B: 但是我有一個朋友超級相信星座。她說她每天都會讀星座運勢，而且它真的很有用，能指引她的生活和人際關係。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

