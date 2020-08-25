A: Are you sure it’s a good idea to choose your partner using astrology?
B: You don’t believe in it?
A: Actually, I’m quite skeptical. It’s a pseudoscience. There is no evidence whatsoever that the movement of stars has any effect on human lives.
Photo courtesy of yahoo tv 照片：yahoo tv提供
B: But a friend of mine absolutely swears by it. She says she reads the horoscope every day, and it really helps as a guide to life and relationships.
A: 你確定用星座來挑選對象是一個好主意嗎？
B: 你不相信星座嗎？
A: 其實，我抱持著有些懷疑的態度。占星術是「偽科學」。沒有證據顯示星球的運行對人類生命有任何影響。
B: 但是我有一個朋友超級相信星座。她說她每天都會讀星座運勢，而且它真的很有用，能指引她的生活和人際關係。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Actually, I’m quite skeptical.”
To be “skeptical” means that you doubt or question whether something is true or actually exists.
