SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: What are you reading?

B: I’m looking at today’s horoscope.

A: I didn’t know you are into astrology. What star sign are you?

A Pisces sand sculpture is pictured at the Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival in New Taipei City on April 28, 2004. 圖為福隆國際沙雕藝術季，一座雙魚座沙雕展示，二○○四年四月二十八日攝於新北市。 Photo: Lee Ya-wen, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報李雅雯

B: I’m a Pisces. I’ve been looking into astrology. I haven’t had much success with dating recently. I’m thinking that astrology might help me find a better match.

A: You mean, find a partner with a compatible star sign?

B: Exactly. All of my previous partners were completely the wrong star signs.

A: 你在讀什麼呀？

B: 我在看今天的星座運勢。

A: 我不知道你對占星術有興趣耶。你是什麼星座的？

B: 我是雙魚座，我一直在研究占星術。最近約會都不太成功，我在想，也許占星術可以幫我找到一個更好的配對。

A: 你的意思是，找到一個星座跟你很合的對象嗎？

B: 沒錯。我以前的對象都是跟我完全不合的星座。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: