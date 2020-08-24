A: What are you reading?
B: I’m looking at today’s horoscope.
A: I didn’t know you are into astrology. What star sign are you?
Photo: Lee Ya-wen, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報李雅雯
B: I’m a Pisces. I’ve been looking into astrology. I haven’t had much success with dating recently. I’m thinking that astrology might help me find a better match.
A: You mean, find a partner with a compatible star sign?
B: Exactly. All of my previous partners were completely the wrong star signs.
A: 你在讀什麼呀？
B: 我在看今天的星座運勢。
A: 我不知道你對占星術有興趣耶。你是什麼星座的？
B: 我是雙魚座，我一直在研究占星術。最近約會都不太成功，我在想，也許占星術可以幫我找到一個更好的配對。
A: 你的意思是，找到一個星座跟你很合的對象嗎？
B: 沒錯。我以前的對象都是跟我完全不合的星座。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“I didn’t know you are into astrology”
tips:
In informal speech, you can use the preposition “into” to mean you or somebody else is really interested in something, eg, a sport or a hobby.
In order to celebrate Lovers’ Day, also known as the Qixi Festival, Taipei City Government launched a program of arts and cultural activities in the city’s Dadaocheng area, starting Saturday last week, to promote this year’s “Taipei Valentine’s Day” on Saturday. In addition to a love-themed concert, there will be a large fireworks display that evening. “Qixi” is the seventh evening of the seventh month on the lunar calendar, which falls on Tuesday next week, marking the annual date between the Cowherd and Weaver Girl in Chinese mythology. This year’s concert will feature Golden Melody Award-winning singer Eve Ai, veteran singer
On the morning of Aug. 9, a woman in her 30s surnamed Chen went with her husband, whose surname is Shih, and four friends to the northeast cape area for a hike. Once there, they climbed up the “secret” Bitou Cape trail, known as the “northern Alangyi Trail.” When they started their descent, Chen became too scared to continue, because the rocks were spaced too far apart. Her friends tried to help but could not get her to climb down the mountain, so they were left with little alternative but to dial 119 and ask for the fire department to
A day out at the zoo 去動物園玩 A: Hey, look! That’s one of the pandas, over there sprawled across a tree stump. I think it’s fast asleep. B: Yep, it looks out for the count, alright. I can’t make out if it’s Tuan Tuan or Yuan Yuan, though. A: There’s the other one, on the floor over there, lying face down on the hard concrete. B: That can’t be a comfortable way to sleep. Giant pandas really are lazy animals, aren’t they? It looks like we’re not going to see the cub today. A: Yep, she’s probably being cared for by the zoo’s vets. Oh well, let’s move on to another
A: The Malayan tapir’s monochrome markings are really unique, but I wonder why it evolved like this. Surely the huge white-colored patch on the rear two-thirds of its body makes it stand out like a sore thumb in the wild. B: I know the answer: It’s actually a really clever form of camouflage. When the tapir is lying down to sleep, other animals might mistake it for a large rock. A: Oh, I see. That’s ingenious! B: Hey, we’ve just got enough time to tour the African Animal Area before the zoo closes. A: OK, let’s hotfoot it over there. A: