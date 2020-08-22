Photo News: Sumela Monastery holds mass for public following restorations 從照片看新聞：上千年蘇美拉修道院 整修後開放進行彌撒

The 1,600-year-old Sumela Monastery in northeastern Turkey held its first Eastern Orthodox mass service on Saturday last week since renovation work was completed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the size of the event was much reduced this year.

Ankara approved the first Eastern Orthodox mass service at the Sumela Monastery since the establishment of the Turkish Republic in 1923, on Aug. 15, 2010, and a service for the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary has been held here on Aug. 15 every year since then, up until renovation work was started on the structure in September, 2015.

The monastery had been abandoned in the 88 years between 1923 and 2010 due to the population exchange between Greece and Turkey.

Religious frescoes depicting Biblical stories adorn the walls and ceiling of a rock chapel in the 1,600-year-old Sumela Monastery on Turkey’s Black Sea coast. 土耳其黑海地區的蘇美拉修道院有一千六百年歷史，院內岩石禮拜堂的牆壁和屋頂描繪著以聖經故事為主的壁畫。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

Built in 385AD, the monastery was enlarged in the sixth century on the orders of the Byzantine Emperor Justinian I. It was looted and damaged by fire in the year 650, after which parts of it were rebuilt and extended.

The Sumela Monastery is nestled in the forests in the Macka District of Trabzon Province of northeastern Turkey, and looks almost like it has been embedded in the wall of a precipice 1,200m above sea level.

The monastery has 72 rooms and a well-stocked library. Over its long history of well over a millennium, including its abandonment and many restorations and extensions, with construction work continuing into the 19th century, it has been witness to the vicissitudes of religious conflict and changes of political power over the centuries.

Orthodox people wearing face masks attend the service of Assumption of Mary for the first time in five years due to restoration works at the Sumela Monastery in Trabzon, Turkey, on Saturday last week. 上週六在土耳其特拉布松省的蘇美拉修道院，東正教信徒戴著口罩，參加先前因整修工程而暫停，五年來首次舉行的聖母升天節彌撒。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

(CNA, Translated by Paul Cooper)

土耳其東北部的蘇美拉修道院有一千六百年歷史，整修後上週六開放東正教徒進行彌撒。但受到武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）疫情影響，今年活動規模大幅縮減。

土耳其政府於二○一○年八月十五日，准許信徒在蘇美拉修道院進行自一九二三年共和國建立以來的首場東正教彌撒，之後每年八月十五日聖母升天節也都在此進行儀式，直到二○一五年九月建築開始進行整修為止。

A view of the 1,600-year-old Sumela Monastery in Turkey, nestled in a forest, as if embedded in a precipice 1,200m above sea level, on Saturday last week. 土耳其有一千六百年歷史的蘇美拉修道院隱身蓊鬱森林裡，彷彿被鑲嵌在海拔一千兩百公尺高的絕壁上，攝於上週六。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

自一九二三年土耳其和希臘進行人口交換以來，一直到二○一○年間，修道院遭到廢棄長達八十八年。

修道院始建於西元三八五年，六世紀的拜占庭帝國皇帝查士丁尼一世又下令擴建。它於六五○年遭到劫掠、經歷火焚，後又重修和擴建。

蘇美拉修道院隱身土耳其東北部特拉布松省馬奇卡縣蓊鬱森林裡，彷彿被鑲嵌在海拔一千兩百公尺高的絕壁上。

Worshipers clutching images of the saints attend a ceremony as an Eastern Orthodox mass is held at the Sumela Monastery on the Black Sea coast of Turkey on Saturday last week, following renovation work on the monastery. 土耳其黑海地區的蘇美拉修道院封閉進行整修後，上週六開放東正教徒進行彌撒，來自境內的信徒手持著聖像虔敬參與儀式。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

修道院擁有七十二個房間及一座藏書豐富的圖書館。在千餘年漫長歲月裡，它不斷經歷荒廢和重修擴建，營建工程持續至十九世紀，可說是宗教衝突和權力更迭的見證者。

（中央社）